Elijah Wood: 'Muscle Memory' Kicked In Playing Frodo In The Hunt For Gollum

The actor has spoken in anticipation of returning to the Lord of the Rings role, but these are his first public observations and reactions after having done so.

‘Malcom In The Middle’ Star Frankie Muniz Injured In NASCAR Crashtold Deadline tonight that playing Frodo again after more than two decades was “beautiful and surreal and it felt like no time had passed.

”The actor has spoken in anticipation of returning to the part, but these may be his first public observations after having done so.reunites beloved figures from across Middle-earth, including Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Wood as Frodo and Lee Pace as Thranduil. New actors announced for the film include Anya Taylor-Joy, Kate Winslet, Jamie Dornan and Leo Woodall. Serkis directs and returns as Gollum in the film.

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“I think it really is a creative ‘getting the band back together. ” Wood told Screen Rant before production in January.

“It’s very much that core original group getting back together to tell this story that will feel like a really fun exploration of this character that we all love so much. ”“It felt like stepping back into time. You know, looking down…having this sort of muscle memory that I’ve seen these feet this way. I know this wardrobe.

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And that feeling is so wild. It’s so transportive. Suddenly 27 years are gone and you’re back in it again. ”follows Aragorn’s perilous quest to capture Gollum before the creature can reveal the One Ring’s location to Sauron.

The story, much of it developed from Tolkien’s footnotes, is set between the events of Last month, Serkis posted a video slideshow from the set. One of the final images shows what looks to be Wood as Frodo entering Bilbo’s hobbit house. You can watch it below. Karla Souza To Star In ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Texas Spinoff; First Actor Cast In ABC Series