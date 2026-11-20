Defense has been the Minnesota Vikings' hallmark this season. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores' unit is allowing only 14.0 points per game and leading the lea

Defense has been the Minnesota Vikings' hallmark this season. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores' unit is allowing only 14.0 points per game and leading the league with 37 quarterback sacks this season.

The Vikings' defensive line has played excellently. Some of the players getting the bulk of the work on the line are playing great football. Jalen Redmondgrade. Levi Drake Rodriguez has played 336 defensive snaps with a 74 PFF grade.

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Also, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has played 294 defensive snaps with a 56.4 PFF grade. Since those individuals are playing well and taking the majority of Minnesota's 563 total defensive snaps, there hasn't been a great reason to play Elijah Williams. With Ingram-Dawkins missing timeand other ailments keeping players out of the lineup, Williams made his first appearance of the season in Week 9 against the Bills.

In just two games, Williams has played 53 defensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps for the Vikings. In that limited time, he has accumulated 11 tackles, including two for a loss and one sack of Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Williams is a 24-year-old second-year defensive lineman who was an undrafted free agent out of Morgan State in 2025.

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The six-foot-three, 298-pound defender has put together good back-to-back showings against the Bills and Packers, which could force the team to keep him active on game day.of the season, but currently has a 70.3 PFF score with a run defense grade of 68.6. The Vikings have, so getting Williams more time on the field on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers would be wise.

Minnesota allows 111.9 rushing yards per game but is giving up 140 per game over the last three weeks. This week, the Purple and Gold will take on Christian McCaffrey in a massive test of their ability to stop the run and contain a dynamic running back. The Vikings should not rush Ingram-Dawkins back into the lineup.

If he needs more time to recover from his ankle injury, head coach Kevin O'Connell should feel comfortable having Williams fill in for Sunday night's game and beyond. Adam Carlson has over 13 years of experience covering the Vikings for The Viking Age on FanSided, also hosting the Purple People Podcast from 2012-2026. He's a lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan who is on a weight loss journey in Michigan. He loves horror movies, comedy, cats, pro wrestling, and video games.

He has watched the purple and gold play live 10 times....and Minnesota won all of those games. Coincidence?