Elija Lofton's near-catch for Miami becomes latest entry in Canes-Irish rivalry lore

For 38 years, Miami has insisted the same thing: Cleveland Gary didn’t fumble in a still-debated loss at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — For 38 years, Miami has insisted the same thing: Cleveland Gary didn't fumble in a still-debated loss atcaught what would have been a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter of what became a 31-24 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night — only to have the referees say Lofton didn't complete the play.

“Very disappointed in the way that was called with the game on the line and clear possession inbounds,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. Had Lofton been credited with that catch, it would have made the score 31-30 with an extra point try pending. Miami lost the 1988 game — the one where the Hurricanes say Gary didn't fumble — by that same 31-30 score.

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And if that wasn't enough of an eerie coincidence, Miami entered that 1988 game ranked No. 1 in the country while Notre Dame came in ranked No. 4. Lofton had the ball in his hands and his feet were down, which was the reason why Miami felt it was a touchdown.

But the issue was whether the catch was completed, and Lofton had the ball knocked away by Notre Dame's Luke Talich — while both players ended up out of bounds. That 1988 loss that still stings Miami because it took away a national title shot. Gary was ruled to have fumbled near the goal line, even though Miami argued he was down before the ball came loose and was recovered by Notre Dame.

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Miami could have felt the same way on Saturday. Playoff is still very much in play for the Hurricanes. But the Lofton play, at minimum, is one that fans will debate for a long time. The fact that Miami had a chance at tying the game late probably surprised some, based on how the first 35 minutes went.

The Hurricanes — playing without injured receiverAmong all Football Bowl Subdivision players entering this weekend's slate of games, Toney was second with 73 catches, tied for second with 13 touchdown receptions and third with 1,027 receiving yards. He was widely considered to be a Heisman Trophy contender, the most electrifying player on the most dynamic offense in the country.

Toney was responsible for 35% of Miami’s catches, 39% of its receiving yards and 46% of its touchdown receptions in the Hurricanes' first eight games. In his absence,caught a pair of touchdown passes and Lofton had a TD grab as well — but in the end, the Hurricanes were left to wonder what might have been. Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here.

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