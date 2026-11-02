Eli Roth Says Hostel TV Series Rejected by Peacock After Script Development

Director Eli Roth confirms Peacock passed on the Hostel series. He plans to adapt the scripts for theatrical release, aiming to bring the horror franchise back to cinema screens.

Eli Roth confirmed that his planned Hostel television series has been officially rejected by the streaming platform Peacock. The director, who was attached to helm the project alongside producer Chris Briggs, revealed that NBCUniversal decided not to move forward with the adaptation. This decision halts the immediate development of the long-awaited show despite significant creative preparation.

Peacock Rejects Hostel Series Plan

Speaking with film journalist Edward Douglas, Roth stated clearly that Peacock said no to the project. He expressed surprise at the outcome, noting that rejecting the series was a final decision made by the streamer. The rejection occurred after Roth and Briggs had already completed script development for the potential show. The director emphasized that the cancellation was not a lack of effort but a strategic choice by the network.

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Scripts Ready for New Format

Despite the setback regarding the television series, Roth insisted that the creative work is not wasted. He and producer Chris Briggs have already written scripts for the project and intend to continue developing the Hostel intellectual property. Roth hinted that the story might transform into a feature film rather than a serialized show. He did not specify the exact format but suggested a shift away from the streaming medium.

Theatrical Focus Over Streaming

Roth explained his current professional philosophy by stating he is making films for theaters, not for streaming platforms. He believes in the traditional cinema experience and relies on audience support to sustain the genre. The director noted that if people come out to support the films in theaters, producers will greenlight more of them. This approach marks a distinct pivot from his previous work in the television space.

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Franchise History and Predecessors

The Hostel saga originally followed American backpackers traveling through Europe who became victims of a secret global organization. In this sinister network, wealthy individuals pay to torture and kill captured targets. The franchise expanded with a sequel that followed three American female art students traveling through Europe. They were later lured to a village in Slovakia by the same criminal organization. The story structure remained consistent with the first film's premise.

Next Steps for the Horror IP

Roth did not return as a writer, director, or producer for the third movie in the series. That installment received a direct-to-video release and did not feature his creative involvement. With the television adaptation shelved by Peacock, fans can hope the horror film series eventually returns to the big screen. Roth's commitment to theatrical releases suggests the next chapter will likely adhere to that format. The future of the franchise now rests on whether a theatrical version can be produced.