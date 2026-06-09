Eli Manning takes wife for NBA Finals Game 3 date night at MSG

Eli Manning was counted among the celebs who took in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, taking a seat near the court alongside his wife and Derek Jeter.

Knicks’ 115-111 loss on Monday night,Derek Jeter & Eli Manning have arrived to MSG for the Knicks first NBA Finals appearance since 1999. 🙌 Presented by Tri State Cadillac.

The Garden was flooded with familiar faces, including Alex Rodriguez, Rick Pitino, Francisco Lindor, John Franco, Juan Soto, Todd Zeile, Woody Johnson, Jonathan Quick, Adam Fox and Vincent Trocheck. The Knicks celeb fans were hard to miss as well, with Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller — who was also joined by his wife Christine Taylor — Tracy Morgan, Tina Fey and “Law & Order” stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning watches courtside during Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, Monday, June 8, 2026. If you’re a Knicks fan and a Post fan, get in the game with this jersey inspired by our May 20, 2026 cover.

Unfortunately for the home supporters on hand, the Knicks suffered their first loss in the postseason since their first-round series against the Hawks, putting an end to their 13-game win streak. Following Game 4, the series will head to San Antonio on Saturday.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports NBA Eli Manning Nba Finals Nba Playoffs Nba Playoffs 2026 New York Knicks Wags

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Road to the NBA Finals: NBA Playoff Predictions, Picks Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3Can the New York Knicks take a 3-0 series lead in the NBA Finals? Jalen Brunson and company took both games in San Antonio to open up this series with the Spurs

Read more »

Derek Jeter, Eli Manning join Timothee Chalamet to lead elite-level celebrity row for Knicks-Spurs Game 3Monday marks the Knicks’ first NBA Finals game in New York in 27 years, and the stars showed up for the historic moment.

Read more »

Trump booed at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of NBA FinalsThe president attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York City on Monday, prompting enhanced security measures in Midtown Manhattan.

Read more »

Knicks fever sweeps New York for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the SpursShouts of 'Let's go Knicks!' and 'Knicks in four!' were heard throughout midtown Manhattan, with spirits up even as tight security measures for the presence of President Donald Trump caused hours-long lines to get in.

Read more »