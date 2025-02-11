Eli Bradley Cut From Captain America 4: Reasons Revealed

Former Marvel Studios VP Nate Moore explains why Eli Bradley, introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, was removed from Captain America 4: Brave New World. Moore states that the decision was made to avoid an overcrowded cast and to focus on the dynamic between Sam Wilson and Isaiah Bradley.

Former Marvel Studios VP Nate Moore recently revealed that filmmakers cut Eli Bradley, introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, from Captain America 4: Brave New World . Moore stated that early drafts included Eli, but filmmakers removed him to avoid an overcrowded cast. Moore emphasized that the film focuses on Isaiah Bradley mentoring and training Sam Wilson. Including Eli would have taken away from that dynamic.

Moore explained that removing Eli from Captain America 4: Brave New World sharpened the focus on Isaiah’s relationship with Sam Wilson. ‘We also wanted Sam and Isaiah. We wanted room to build up their relationship without a third party kind of commenting on it,’ Moore explained. ‘And so this film is very much about establishing that Isaiah has become not only a mentor to Sam but a training partner.’ Although Eli does not appear in Captain America 4, the character has strong connections to the Young Avengers in Marvel Comics, where he takes on the mantle of Patriot. His exclusion from this film does not rule out his future in the MCU





