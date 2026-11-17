Sony announces a nationwide rerelease of Elf with sing-along screenings starting Nov 17, 2026. New York fans can visit the Hero attraction through Jan 18, 2027.

Sony Pictures is preparing to bring the beloved holiday classic back to cinema screens this winter, marking a significant moment for fans of the franchise. The studio announced on November 17, 2026, that the film will undergo a special nationwide rerelease as part of its annual December celebrations honoring the 2003 release.

Standard screenings are scheduled to begin in November across the country, allowing moviegoers to experience the nostalgia in local theaters. This strategic move ensures that new generations of families and long-time devotees can once again witness the chaotic and heartwarming adventures of the elf in New York City.

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Sing Along Screenings and Special Features

The highlight of this theatrical run is the Buddy's Sing & Cheer Along Edition, which will return on December 12 and continue throughout the remainder of the month. These special screenings are designed to be interactive experiences for the entire family.

Attendees can expect to find on-screen lyrics displayed prominently during musical numbers, allowing crowds to join in the singing. The feature also includes animated movie lines and visual gags that enhance the traditional viewing experience.

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Rockefeller Center Event and Merchandise

A free fan event is set to take place at Rockefeller Center's Radio Park in New York on December 12, 2026. The celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET and offers a comprehensive holiday experience for visitors.

Attendees will find photo opportunities, all-day Elf screenings, holiday treats, and merchandise displays. M&M's Yellow will also appear in a Buddy-inspired outfit for photo opportunities.

Hero Attraction and Ticket Pricing

Additionally, New York fans can visit Hero in Rockefeller Center, which opened on November 14. The attraction takes visitors through locations from the movie, including the Candy Cane Forest, Santa's Toy Workshop, and the North Pole.

Adults can purchase tickets for $45, while children ages 3 to 12 can attend for $35. Tickets are available online through official channels. The attraction will remain open through January 18, 2027, providing a lasting holiday destination.

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LA Kings Takeover Game Details

Apart from New York, fans across the country can enjoy festivities at sports arenas, concert halls, and other venues. The LA Kings will host their first-ever Elf Takeover Game against the Vancouver Canucks on December 12 at 7 p.m.

This collaboration extends the brand's reach beyond cinema and theme parks into live sports entertainment. Fans attending the game can expect themed decorations and activities related to the movie.