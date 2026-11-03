Elf Movie Filming Locations and Casting Secrets Revealed by Andy Richter

Andy Richter reveals Elf was filmed in a former mental hospital in Coquitlam, BC, and that Zooey Deschanel nearly lost the role to Selma Blair due to a sketchboarding plot idea.

Comedian Andy Richter shared exclusive behind-the-scenes details regarding the production of the beloved holiday film "Elf," revealing that significant portions of the movie were shot inside a decommissioned mental health facility in British Columbia, Canada. The actor, who portrayed Morris the children's book writer, disclosed that the production team utilized empty wings of Riverview Hospital in Coquitlam to capture the interior scenes for the Hobbs family residence and offices. This unusual location choice was necessitated by limited studio availability at the time of production, largely because another major film project, described by Richter as a "big vampire movie," was simultaneously occupying standard soundstage space.

Riverview Hospital Production Details

Richter, now sixty years old, confirmed that the hospital was still partially operational during the filming period, with one wing actively housing patients while the other sections remained vacant for the movie set. The production design team transformed these sterile, institutional spaces into the warm, festive interiors seen on screen, including the mailroom where much of the plot's early activity takes place. The comedian emphasized that the proximity to Vancouver provided a convenient logistical hub for the cast and crew, despite the eerie nature of shooting in a still-functioning healthcare institution.

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Will Ferrell Hospital Interactions

While Richter maintained a strict routine between shoots, moving directly from the set to his trailer and then to his hotel, he noted that his co-star Will Ferrell spent considerable time exploring the facility. Ferrell, who played the titular character Buddy the Elf in his iconic green tunic and yellow tights, was reportedly in the building for one or two months, often drawing attention from the remaining patients. Richter speculated that some patients might have recognized the actor from his previous comedic roles, creating a surreal experience for those observing the holiday festivities from their windows.

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Zooey Deschanel Casting Controversy

In a separate revelation, Richter provided insight into the casting process for the role of Jovie, which ultimately went to Zooey Deschanel. He disclosed that Deschanel nearly missed out on the part because producers initially considered Selma Blair for the character. The script was originally envisioned with Blair's personal interests in mind, specifically her background as a skateboarder, which led to a concept involving Jovie skateboarding through the snowy streets of Manhattan during the month of December. This alternative characterization would have significantly altered the tone and visual style of the film's romantic comedy elements.

Final Casting Decisions and Director Vision

The eventual casting of Deschanel was finalized after it became known that she possessed vocal talents suitable for the character's musical performance in a cabaret setting. Director Jon Favreau, who guided the project to completion, had previously been in discussions with Katie Holmes for the role before scheduling conflicts prevented her participation. Deschanel, who has known Richter since she was a teenager, joined the cast and brought a unique energy to the film that complemented Ferrell's physical comedy and established the movie as a modern holiday classic. These revelations highlight the intricate decision-making and logistical challenges involved in bringing the story of Buddy the Elf to the big screen.