Elf Beauty CEO on Gen Alpha, Record Sales and Cracking the US

After cracking the US with a clear value proposition that seduced Gen Z, CEO Tarang Amin is looking to spread Elf’s retail footprint further afield. His next bets? Gen Alpha, haircare, and a global partner network.

, ahead of Elf Beauty’s Q2 earnings, it’s not long before CEO Tarang Amin mentions that this quarter marks the company’s 31st consecutive quarter of net sales growth.

For Q2 2027, net sales rose 51% to $520.8 million, bolstered by retailer and e-commerce channels across the US and the globe. Gross margin grew 160 basis points to 71%, and adjusted EBITDA reached $123.4 million, up 86% year on year. The company, which comprises Elf, Rhode, Naturium and Well People, also updated its guidance for fiscal 2027, predicting net sales of $2 billion, up from $1.9 billion.

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While the company did not share a financial breakdown by brand, Amin tellsthe Elf brand expanded into haircare , launching Elf Hair with a suite of products including a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner, an anti-frizz styling spray, and treatment oil. Amin’s moves could reap a return on investment.

According to Euromonitor, the global haircare category is forecast to grow 24% by 2030, reaching £129 billion, while outpacing the growth of established beauty verticals like makeup and fragrance . Despite geopolitical uncertainty and inflation softening consumer sentiment, US shoppers are still buying beauty, especially online.

This is a win for Elf, as a US-based “masstige” company thatPhoto: Courtesy of Elf Beauty At the same time, Elf Beauty — available online globally — is expanding its retail footprint in a bid to diversify revenue and scale. In fiscal 2025, Elf Beauty took on the Netherlands and Belgium, as well as Poland and Germany through partner Rossmann.

Thejoined the US, UK, Mexico, and Canada, where partners such as Walmart, Target, and Sephora have supported the brand. Then, in September this year, Rhode launched with Sephora in Europe, bringing the brand to more than 500 stores across 19 new markets. Elf Beauty claims that this has boosted quarterly results. : Elf showed strong growth for Q1 2027.

What led to this uplift? Well, we’ve been known for our value proposition for 22 years. And at a time when consumers are more concerned about affordability, our brands shine. It’s not only resonating now, but will continue to resonate as we go forward.

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I’d say the second thing for us is that we’re in an incredible category where consumers really care about innovation. We’re known for our innovation, taking inspiration from prestige and putting our Elf twist on it, and bringing it at great value. Most important is our unique ability to engage our community. We were one of the first brands on TikTok.

We have our own Twitch channel focused on female empowerment. We have the number one branded experience on Roblox. We live with our community, and we give them what they want. It’s made us the number one brand amongst Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and millennials.

: You mentioned Gen Alpha, which has been a strong cohort for Elf for a while. As consumers, are Gen Alpha similar to, or completely different from, other generations? We’re seeing more similarities than dissimilarities. They’re digitally savvy consumers, so that well us leaning into connected commerce.

We’re on Amazon on TikTok Shop. They are also seeking value.

Then also, the way we engage with them is not about selling cosmetics or skincare. It’s engaging with them the way they want to engage. They also care about the values that a company stands for. We are double certified, cruelty-free — by Peta and Leaping Bunny.

We are vegan, and we’re the only beauty company that’s Fair Trade certified. We have tremendous white space. As great as our results have been, only 25% of our business is outside of the US, compared to many at 70%. There’s already pent-up demand for our brands around the world.

Sixty-five percent of Elf’s social is outside the US; 75% of Rhode’s social is outside the US. Just a few weeks ago, we launched Rhode with Sephora in Europe, 19 countries. It was Sephora’s biggest launch ever. It beat The other thing we’re seeing is our brands are highly elastic.

Consumers want to see this same prestige quality and incredible prices in other categories. Just a few years ago, we skincare. Elf Skin is already over a $200 million retail business. And more recently, we entered the haircare category — same concept, where we have a curated six-product line-up, all with very clear frames of reference to prestige but all $10 or under.

Just a few weeks ago, we entered the fragrance category with Elf Pop, a line of fragrance and body products. That elasticity of our brands gives us multiple vectors of growth. We’ve been hearing hair requests from our community for years. There isn’t a category they don’t want to see Elf in.

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We have incredible partnerships with our customers around the world. Target is our longest-standing national retail partner in the US. They’re the ones who came to us with Elf Skin, saying, “We think there’s a huge opportunity. You’re the number one brand in face.

You should go into skin. ” That was a great insight for us. They came to us with Elf Hair as well, saying, “You know, much of the best innovation is actually happening on the prestige side, which isn’t accessible to most consumers. ” In the US alone, two-thirds live paycheck to paycheck.

But it’s also a disciplined rollout strategy. I mean, we could probably go to any category we wanted to, but we take our time and really make sure that we’re nurturing these categories. I’m happy that just in the first three months alone at Target, we’re already a top 20 haircare brand with them.

I think one of the things that really differentiates us is that we don’t follow a typical beauty playbook in terms of how people go and try to convince people to buy products. We live where our community lives, and we engage them in a way they want to. We just launched our second.

I don’t know another company that is into music, that’s into women’s sports, that has the number one branded experience on Roblox, our own channel on Twitch, and so it’s a much broader view of how we’re engaging with our community. It goes well beyond beauty. For us, accessibility is always going to be one of the hallmarks of the Elf Beauty company.

So if you take a look at Elf Color Cosmetics, the average unit retail is about $7 in the US. Elf Skin is about $10. If you look at our Naturium brands, the average unit retail is about $18, and our Rhode brand is about $25. All are incredibly accessible relative to the quality of the products that they deliver.

Usually, a similar product would be multiple times higher, and so I’d say accessibility will always be an important element. We can do entry-level prestige as long as it continues to offer great value. I don’t see us going into luxury. I think that’s a different business model.

We’re really about democratizing access. I’d say the whole world is open to us. I mean, just in the last quarter alone, not only did we launch throughout Europe, but our Elf launch in Sephora Brazil was the number one brand that they carry in both dollars and units, which built on the number one position we have with Elf in Mexico. We’re in India with both Nykaa and Amazon, and have a very fast-growing business there.

For us, it’s about executing with excellence. I would say the biggest theme from this election was affordability, and when it comes to affordability, I believe we’re the best positioned of any company — just given our track record. We’re for every eyelid and face, and so long as we continue to deliver that superior value, I feel quite confident about our business.. Bobowicz has worked across creative consulting and branded content, in addition to his journalism.

He has also curated art exhibitions and lectured at universities, including Westminster, Central Saint Martins, London ...