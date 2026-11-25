A simple yet sophisticated party appetizer featuring Hillshire Farm little smokies wrapped in Pillsbury crescent dough and glazed with a sweet and tangy mixture of brown sugar, honey, and Dijon mustard.

DOTHAN, Ala. - Here is an elevated version of a classic and simple shareable that will please any party!

Ingredients: One pack of Hillshire Farm little smokies, one container of Pillsbury crescent dough, half a stick of butter, 2-3 tablespoons Dijon mustard, quarter cup brown sugar, 3-4 tablespoons honey , pinch of flaky salt, sprinkle of fresh parsley and rosemary for pristine presentation. wrap each individual smoked sausage with a proportionate amount of crescent dough, starting at the wider end rolling to a point. lay them out on a baking sheet and transfer to an oven for 10 minutes at 375℉ prepare the glaze: melt half a stick of butter in a bowl, whisk in a quarter cup of brown sugar, 3-4 tablespoons of honey, and 2-3 tablespoons of Dijon mustard brush the glaze on each wrapped sausage.

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Plate with a few sprigs of rosemary and top with chopped fresh parsley for color and fragrance. SERVE! Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!