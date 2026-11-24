Elev8on Management and French wealth manager Anato will work with U.S. stars to find them investments in Europe.

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The Paris-based talent management company has teamed with French wealth advisory Anato Gestion Privée to launch Elev8on Private, a division aimed at finding U.S. talent investment opportunities inElev8on Private will offer North American actors, creators, athletes and other high-profile individuals the chance to take stakes in assets financially, either alone or in a small group, or explore a brand partnership through an ‘influence for equity’ model. The latter will see the person exchange use of their name and image in exchange for a stake in a European company.

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The person will also agree to taking on a creative or commercial role at the company. Gérard Depardieu Drops Appeal Against Sexual Assault Verdict & Acknowledges Guilt In Statement Titled 'I Hear' Elev8on co-founder Florent Lamy gave Deadline the example of actor investing in a French brand and helping it launch across Europe. As part-owner, their own profile grows among European audiences.

After identifying a potential fit, Elev8on will work with talent’s agents, managers and business managers “from the first conversation” and negotiate roles, commitments and participation. The plan is to keep interest private with identities, figures and particulars held under confidentiality agreements.

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“Together with Anato, we’re already working on mandates across wine and spirits, sport, hospitality, lifestyle, beauty and tech,” he added. “We help each client choose the right company, negotiate their role and stake, and stay involved as the partnership develops. Anato handles due diligence and structures the deal.

” Anato, which has offices in Paris and Bordeaux, will structure deals across French, Luxembourg or Swiss investment vehicles, and says it will work alongside the investor’s own legal, tax and business advisors. American entertainment industry figures and sport stars have become increasingly keen on European investments, with Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds notably becoming owners of Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC, and helping it rise through the ranks of English football.

Tom Brady was a part-owner of Birmingham City, but sold his shares and is now rumored to be eyeing a stake in Premier League team Chelsea. Michael B. Jordan owns a piece of Bournemouth AFC, and Snoop Dogg has stakes in Swedish fintech biz Klarna and Germany-based medical cannabis and health firm Sanity Group. Leonardo DiCaprio and Will.i.am. are other prominent Americans who’ve got investments in European businesses.

Elev8on represents the likes of Holt McCallany, Megan Fox, Djimon Hounsou, Haley Joel Osment, Keke Palmer, Elisha Cuthbert and Ben Feldman, and has a production arm that has been developing European superhero IP. It has offices in Paris, London and Los Angeles, with a focus on finding U.S. work for European talent and vice versa. Lamy, Elev8on’s CEO, founded the business with Daniel Blanc, who is the company’s President.

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