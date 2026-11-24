Nepal's Oscar entry 'Elephants in the Fog' adds Mexico, Portugal and South Korea deals as campaign builds around LGBTIQ+ impact screenings.

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Tulip will distribute in Mexico, Film Dabin in South Korea and Leopardo Filmes in Portugal. Talks for North American rights are under way. The new deals bring the film’s total to 17 territories, following earlier agreements covering the U.K., Spain, Benelux, Switzerland, Israel, Australia, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, France, Germany and Austria, Brazil, Nepal and inflight rights with Silk Route. The campaign’s most recent stop was U.N.

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Headquarters in New York, where the film screened on Nov. 20 – Transgender Day of Remembrance. The event was co-hosted by the Permanent Missions of Nepal, Norway, France and Brazil to the United Nations, together with Outright International.

Gyan Bahadur Magar, Nepal’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, opened the evening by honoring those killed for their identity and paying tribute to community organizations including Blue Diamond Society, Nepal’s leading LGBTIQ+ rights organization, for their response to the country’s August floods despite severe resource constraints.

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“LGBTIQ+ persons must be partners in shaping decisions, not merely beneficiaries of policies,” he said. “Remembrance without action is not enough. Recognition without protection is not enough. ” Lead actress Pushpa Thing Lama – an activist with Blue Diamond Society since 2005 – addressed the room in a video message.

The panel that followed, “Leaving No One Behind: Including LGBTI People in Humanitarian Response,” featured Anjali Lama, Nepal’s first transgender model; Vivek Rai, deputy director of the Civil Society Division at UN Women; André du Plessis, U.N. program director of Outright International; and Ana Seco Díaz, the film’s impact producer. Du Plessis said trans people are too often discussed at the United Nations and in politics as an ideology, making it all the more important to put real people in front of those debates.

“Inclusion is not charity. It is a matter of human rights,” said Anjali Lama. The screening connected the film to a broader humanitarian argument. When floods and landslides struck Nepal in August, 987 people were killed and 3,916 left missing, and the country’s gender and sexual minority communities found that legal protections on the books did not reliably carry through into emergency response.

A report presented to the General Assembly last month by Graeme Reid, the U.N. Independent Expert on sexual orientation and gender identity, found that LGBT people face compounding exclusion during humanitarian crises. Reid said that trans people are too often invisible in emergency systems, and that the people most affected by a crisis must be part of shaping the response to it.

Following cuts to USAID, Blue Diamond Society laid off 262 of its 350 staff and was forced to close 21 of its clinics.

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“If the film clears even a little of the fog of prejudice, allowing someone to truly see another person, or perhaps even a part of themselves, then I feel the work has done something meaningful,” director Abinash Bikram Shah said. The campaign continues on Dec. 1 – World AIDS Day – in London at the Arzner, the U.K.’s LGBTQ+ cinema, in partnership with the Terrence Higgins Trust and Amnesty U.K.’s Queer Rights Network, with funds raised going to the Trust and to Blue Diamond Society.

Members of Parliament have been invited to hear how cuts to international aid have hit community-led organizations like Blue Diamond Society. On Dec. 3, Film Independent takes the film to Los Angeles for its Programmers’ Picks series. The Cannes Un Certain Regard Jury Prize winner is Nepal’s submission in this year’s Oscar international feature race. Since its Cannes premiere it has also won the Grand Jury Prize at NewFest.

Pushpa Thing Lama received the best performance prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. In France, the film has surpassed 80,000 admissions, an unprecedented figure for a Nepali release.

“Elephants in the Fog” is directed by Abinash Bikram Shah, whose short “Lori” received a Special Mention at the Cannes Short Film Competition in 2022. It is a Nepal, France, Germany, Brazil and Norway co-production by Underground Talkies Nepal, Les Valseurs and Die Gesellschaft DGS, with co-producers Enquadramento Produções, Bubbles Project, Zischlermann Filmproduktion, Storm Films and Jayantii Creations. International sales are handled by Best Friend Forever.

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