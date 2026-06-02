Elephant-Sized Meteor Sparks Widespread Speculation Across New England

A massive meteor estimated to weigh as much as an elephant streaked across New England skies, causing sonic booms and a rush of meteorite hunters. Scientists are analyzing fragments to determine the object's origin.

A meteor estimated to be as heavy as an elephant streaked across the New England sky on Tuesday evening, igniting a wave of speculation and scientific curiosity.

Witnesses from Maine to Connecticut reported a brilliant fireball that appeared around 8:15 p.m., accompanied by a sonic boom that shook homes and rattled nerves. The event, captured by numerous doorbell cameras and dashcams, shows a bright white light trailing green and orange before fragmenting into several pieces. Experts say the meteor likely weighed between 5 and 10 tons, similar to the weight of an adult elephant, and entered the atmosphere at a speed of approximately 33,000 miles per hour.

The American Meteor Society has received over 500 reports, with some observers claiming they felt heat from the blast. In rural New Hampshire, a farmer discovered a small crater in his field, about 3 feet wide, where a fragment apparently struck. Geologists from the University of New Hampshire collected samples for analysis, hoping to determine the meteor's composition and origin. Initial assessments suggest it was a chondrite, a common type of stony meteorite, but further tests are needed.

The event has sparked a frenzy of amateur meteorite hunting, with enthusiasts flocking to the region. Local authorities have warned people to be cautious and report any finds.

Meanwhile, social media exploded with theories ranging from alien visitation to secret military tests. NASA clarified that the meteor was a natural object and unrelated to any space debris. The agency's Planetary Defense Coordination Office noted that such events occur several times a year but rarely over populated areas. The New England meteor is now being studied for clues about the early solar system.

Scientists hope to recover additional fragments to better understand the asteroid belt from which it originated. The event also raises awareness of the need for improved detection systems for near-Earth objects. For now, residents are sharing their awe and a few lucky ones may have a piece of the cosmos in their backyards





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