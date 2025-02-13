Elephant Herd Relocated to Werribee Open Range Zoo

Nine Asian elephants were relocated from Melbourne Zoo to Werribee Open Range Zoo after a multi-day journey involving shipping containers and careful preparation.

A herd of nine Asian elephants have been clocking up the miles over the past five days after being relocated from Melbourne Zoo to a new enclosure at the Werribee Open Range Zoo. The elephants, including a female calf named Aiyara, were carefully transported in specially designed shipping containers. The move was a complex operation, involving extensive training and preparation. Handlers worked closely with the elephants, familiarizing them with the containers and the journey.

The elephants were driven through Melbourne city streets in their containers, attracting the attention of many onlookers. Upon arrival at Werribee Open Range Zoo, the elephants were carefully unloaded and introduced to their new home. The spacious enclosure provides ample room for the elephants to roam, forage, and socialize. This relocation is part of a larger conservation effort to ensure the well-being and long-term survival of Asian elephants





