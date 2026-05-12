Elementary School Teacher Charged With Sexual Misconduct After Allegedly Having Sex With 16-Year-Old Student

Mackenzie Naught, 25, a married mother of one, has been charged with sexual misconduct after allegedly admitting to having sex with a 16-year-old boy inside a pickup truck. Naught had been teaching first grade at St John Elementary School since September.

A married elementary school teacher was charged with sexual misconduct after she confessed to having sex with a 16-year-old boy inside his pickup truck. Mackenzie Naught, 25, was arrested after her husband, Garrett, reported the affair to detectives with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office.

The boy and his mother attended the sheriff's office to report the incident, and Naught initially denied the allegations but later confessed. She had previously interacted with the boy through Snapchat, and he and Naught had previously hung out in group settings





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Sexual Misconduct Elementary School Teacher Married 16-Year-Old Student First Grade St John Elementary School

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