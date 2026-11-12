Elementary school remembers 2 girls killed in Amtrak train crash in Western Springs

Pleasantdale Elementary School is remembering the two girls who died after an Amtrak train struck a vehicle in Western Springs, school officials said.

The crash happened Wednesday at about 8 a.m. at the Wolf Road crossing. The impact left the vehicle engulfed in flames. On Thursday morning, a makeshift memorial was outside the train station in downtown Western Springs near the crash.

The Village of Western Springs said the crossing gates were working at the time of the crash.2 elementary school students killed after Amtrak train strikes vehicle in Western Springs: officialsNo passengers on the train were injured. The Superintendent of Pleasantdale School District 107 shared how the district is remembering the two students.

Also read 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after Amtrak train hits car in western suburb; major Metra delays expected

"The girls had been in our school since kindergarten," Dr. Dave Palzet, Pleasantdale School District 107 said. "There is no playbook as to how to fully respond to a tragedy like this. Social workers will also be available for anyone who witnesses the incident at Western Springs Village Hall from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

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