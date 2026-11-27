Marvel Zombies War Zone #3 delivers a poignant tribute as Elektra stabs zombie Bullseye with her sai, mirroring his original killing blow in Daredevil #181.

Marvel Zombies: War Zone #3 delivers a deeply resonant narrative callback by having Elektra Natchios kill the zombified Bullseye with the exact weapon and angle used to murder her in the classic 1982 storyline. Set in the isolated Earth-4775 reality, this specific issue of the five-part limited series written by Tom Waltz with art by Jaime Infante and Fran Mariscal Mancilla provides a rare moment of cathartic justice for fans of the character.

Quarantined New York Setting And Combat

The narrative context places the heroes in a strictly quarantined Manhattan following a devastating zombie outbreak. A physical barrier surrounds the island to prevent the infection from spreading to the rest of the world, creating a high-stakes environment where survival depends on strategic alliances and brutal efficiency. Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher, remains inside the zone to investigate the origins of the epidemic.

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The Punisher temporarily allies with Luke Cage in Issue #2 before joining forces with Elektra Natchios in Issue #3. This partnership becomes critical when Elektra arrives to rescue Punisher from the zombified Bullseye. Meanwhile, Luke Cage is engaged in a separate intense battle against the zombified and mute Daredevil, highlighting the chaotic nature of the conflict.

Elektra Stabs Bullseye With Her Sai

The confrontation between Elektra and the undead Bullseye centers on their signature weapons during a close-quarters combat sequence. Elektra utilizes one of her sai to stab Bullseye upwards, directly mirroring the iconic moment from Daredevil #181. This specific action serves as a poetic homage to the original event that defined much of her backstory in the mainstream Marvel Universe.

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Although the upward stab wounds Bullseye significantly, it is not immediately fatal. The zombie remains active until Punisher intervenes to rip off Bullseye's head, ensuring the threat is neutralized permanently. This combination of attacks allows both characters to demonstrate their lethal skills while honoring the historical significance of their rivalry.

Tragic Defeat Of Zombified Daredevil

Elektra faces a far more heartbreaking challenge when she encounters the undead form of Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil. The couple is widely recognized as one of Marvel's most well-known romantic pairings, adding emotional weight to their final encounter. Elektra ends up killing the zombified Daredevil by throwing a sai into his head, an act that underscores the tragedy of their current circumstances.

Despite the emotional toll of slaying her former lover, Elektra does not dwell on the moment for long. The immediate threat of the primary antagonist Gorgon requires urgent attention. Gorgon is the main enemy in War Zone, and his potential breakout could allow the zombie infection to spread beyond the controlled barrier.

Frank Miller Recalls Original Killing Scene

The historical significance of Elektra's death was highlighted by Frank Miller at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Miller, who wrote and illustrated Daredevil #181, revealed that he initially faced resistance to the idea of Bullseye killing Elektra. She was more popular than Daredevil at the time, leading to concerns about the narrative impact of her permanent demise.

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Miller explained his vision for the climax of the Elektra saga to Jim Shooter, who was then serving as Marvel's editor-in-chief. Shooter approved the concept as a double-sized issue, allowing the story to unfold as intended. The original killing has since been adapted in various media, including the Daredevil movie and the second season of the Daredevil television series.

Resurrection And Current Availability

Elektra's narrative arc continued shortly after her death when she was resurrected by Stone, the second-in-command of The Chaste. This event occurred in Daredevil #190, allowing the character to return to the fold and continue her complex relationship with the superhero community. The resurrection remains a key part of her mythos across different universes.

Marvel Zombies: War Zone #3 is now available for purchase from Marvel Comics. The issue provides a unique perspective on familiar characters by placing them in a zombie-infested scenario while maintaining strong ties to their original comic book histories. The series continues to explore the boundaries of the Marvel Zombies publishing line.