A flavorful and beautiful salad made with medium tomatoes, vinegar, honey, vanilla seeds, and oil. This salad is best enjoyed with bread for sopping up any leftover dressing. To prepare, marinade asparagus coins in a velvety vinaigrette before roasting the asparagus tips in light oil. Serve with remaining vinaigrette on the side, topped with cherry, sundried tomatoes, and fresh basil.

showcases the tomato’s full range—from bright and juicy to deep and savory. Paired with tender asparagus, basil, and a surprising hint of, this elegant salad is best enjoyed with bread for sopping up any leftover dressing.

For the best texture, seek out oil-packed sundried tomatoes. ½ cup plus 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided16 medium asparagus stalks (about 1 lb. ), woody ends trimmedIn a blender, process the medium tomatoes, vinegar, honey, vanilla seeds, and ½ ­cup of the oil into a silky vinaigrette. (Reserve the scraped vanilla pod for another use.

) Season to taste with salt, black pepper, and more vinegar, then stir in the basil (do not blend). Cut off the asparagus tips and set aside. Peel the stems and slice crosswise into ⅛-inch-thick coins. Stir the coins into the vinaigrette and set aside to marinate at room temperature for 15 ­minutes.

To a medium skillet over medium heat, add the remaining oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the asparagus tips and cook, stirring occasionally, until bright green, just tender, and beginning to brown, 4–6 ­minutes. Remove from the heat and season to taste with salt and black pepper. Ladle about ½ cup of the vinaigrette and asparagus coins onto a platter.

Arrange the asparagus tips on top, then scatter with the cherry and sundried tomatoes. Serve with the remaining vinaigrette on the side





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Salad Tomatoes Asparagus Basil Sundried Tomatoes Oil Olive Oil Vanilla Seeds Honey Vinigar Begoat Texture

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