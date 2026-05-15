Elegance and Empowerment at the Cannes Film Festival Women in Cinema Gala

Hollywood icon Demi Moore and actor Rami Malek light up the Red Sea Film Foundation event, while supermodel Sara Sampaio speaks out against trolling and Moore discusses the role of AI in the arts.

The atmosphere at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc was nothing short of electric during the prestigious Women in Cinema gala, an event hosted by The Red Sea Film Foundation amidst the glitz and glamour of the Cannes Film Festival .

Among the sea of stars, Demi Moore stood out as a beacon of timeless elegance, draped in a breathtaking purple sequin gown that captured every flicker of light. The 63-year-old actress chose a dazzling halterneck design, which was further enhanced by intricate floral detailing that added a layer of sophisticated femininity to her look.

Her presence was complemented by her choice of accessories, including large silver drop earrings that framed her face perfectly, while her dark hair was styled in loose, effortless waves. Earlier in the evening, Moore had already made a statement on the red carpet in a dramatic red gown, proving her versatility and mastery of high fashion.

Beside her stood the ever-dapper Rami Malek, the Bohemian Rhapsody star who looked impeccably sharp in a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt. The chemistry and mutual respect between the two seasoned performers were evident as they posed for photographers, adding to the overall allure of the evening's festivities. While the evening was a celebration of fashion and cinema, it also provided a platform for deeper conversations about the pressures of fame.

Supermodel Sara Sampaio arrived in a radiant, strapless yellow glittering princess gown that left onlookers spellbound. However, beyond her stunning appearance, the Victoria's Secret Angel used her time on the red carpet to address the darker side of public life: online trolling.

In a candid conversation, Sampaio lamented the reductive expectations placed upon women in the fashion industry, noting that whenever she expresses a political opinion, she is frequently met with comments suggesting that she is paid only to look pretty and not to speak. With grace and firmness, she insisted that being a model does not strip a person of their humanity or their right to hold beliefs.

She emphasized that while not everyone will agree with her views, it is essential to acknowledge that everyone is a human being with passions and opinions. Sampaio shared that she has learned to prioritize the things that truly matter to her, striving for happiness and authenticity despite the controversies that often shadow the lives of those in the global spotlight.

The celebration continued with the announcement of a significant milestone for Demi Moore, who has been appointed to the prestigious jury for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. This honor places her among a distinguished group of cinematic visionaries and performers tasked with deliberating on the films in competition during the annual event on the French Riviera. Joining Moore on the nine-member jury are the acclaimed director of Hamnet, Chloé Zhao, and the versatile actor Stellan Skarsgård.

The jury will be led by the esteemed South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook, who serves as the president. The diverse panel also includes talented individuals such as Irish-Ethiopian actor Ruth Negga, Belgian director and screenwriter Laura Wandel, Chilean director and screenwriter Diego Céspedes, Ivorian American actor Isaach De Bankolé, and Scottish screenwriter Paul Laverty.

During a press conference, Moore expressed her profound gratitude, describing the experience as a joy and noting that she felt like a little kid playing a grown-up. She recalled that her only previous visit to Cannes had been as a guest, making her current role as a juror a deeply meaningful achievement in her storied career. Beyond the red carpet and jury duties, Moore also shared a forward-thinking perspective on the integration of Artificial Intelligence within the movie industry.

In an era where many creators fear the rise of AI, Moore advocated for a spirit of collaboration rather than conflict. She argued that resisting the tide of technology is a battle destined for failure, suggesting instead that the industry should find productive ways to work alongside these new tools. According to Moore, there is ultimately nothing to fear from AI because it lacks the one essential element of true art: the soul.

She believes that while AI can mimic form and physical structure, it can never replace the raw, emotional, and spiritual depth that comes from human experience. By embracing technology without sacrificing the human essence of storytelling, Moore believes the cinematic world can evolve into something even more profound, ensuring that the heart of art remains protected while the medium continues to innovate





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