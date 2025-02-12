Electrogenic Turns the Mazda MX-5 into a Battery-Powered Dream

This bespoke MX-5 features a complete EV conversion, retaining the classic roadster feel while embracing modern electric technology. Read about the unique transformation, the exciting performance gains, and the balanced driving experience.

Modifying has been part of the Mazda MX-5 story almost since the very beginning: it was only 1991, remember, that the 787B famously won at La Sarthe, and the BBR Turbo Le Mans was created in celebration. Since then there have been numerous iterations, with the latest being a complete overhaul to EV power with deeply impressive results.

Its MX-5 overhaul will become a commercially available kit in time; for now, it’s the result of a bespoke commission, a customer that wanted their MX-5 to fit in with the rest of the EVs on the driveway. It will primarily be used as a London commuter, complete with speed limiter for those pesky 20s, and even the most ardent combustion head can see why electric power would appeal if staying inside North and South Circulars. (The swap has been registered with the DVLA, so is now ULEZ exempt.) Because this car had sentimental value for the family, it hasn’t been restored to the point of perfection, so the wiper arms remain a bit scabby, the paint less than perfect, and the interior still a feast of old plastic. This isn’t one of those flawless EV restomods; it’s a powertrain swap to make an old car faster, more exciting and better suited to what the customer wants to use the car for. Two-thirds of the 42kWh battery sits snugly beneath the pop lights, with the other third occupying the space that did have the fuel tank in. That required a bit of toing and froing, because battery packs aren’t the shape of fuel tanks, though the only real giveaway is a ‘diffuser’ underneath that shields it. There’s still a boot (and still some space with a charge cable in), and no incongruous modifications; there are small drive mode dials behind the gearlever, and for the speed limiter. The rev counter is now a neat power dial, resting at what was 4,000rpm then nudging right when on the gas and back towards lower revs when recuperating, and the fuel gauge now works for battery reserve. It’s all extremely neat, and very satisfying, the kind of attention to detail Electrogenic is rapidly accruing a reputation for. Time invested in the details, including its proprietary Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) that means battery power can work with the OEM dials and displays, really pays dividends. Even from the passenger seat, the MX-5 is an intriguing experience on the road. It’s far from silent, for starters, with all manner of whirrs and buzzes and fizzes coursing through the car. Electrogenic has a custom torque tube to get the motor’s power to the wheels, and its reverberations can be felt as well. Even with battery power, this still feels like a classic experience, a good dose of its original character preserved. To have an MX-5 show off regenerative braking definitely takes some getting used to, as does one that responds this instantly; while throttle response would always have been a strong suit with the original twin cam, torque was not, and to have that immediacy combined with 228lb ft certainly makes for more exciting progress. Despite some additional weight, the Electrogenic car rides fluently enough, and the chassis actually feels a little sturdier than previous NA MX-5s even without any extra bracing. Perhaps the location and the mounting of the batteries is advantageous, or concentrating on the powertrain deflected attention. Our turn to drive comes at the Bicester Motion track, in properly grotty conditions that mean the wipers are never off. The MX-5 couldn’t be easier to get going, the gearlever nudged back from neutral for drive and off you go. While the Eco drive mode is fine (because it doesn’t drastically reduce power) the Normal setting works best for the half a dozen turns because the regen is then strong enough to hardly trouble the left pedal. Lift, pitch it in, feel the roll, adjust as necessary, pick up the throttle knowing you’ll get exactly what’s asked for and drive out of the bend. Or there’s scope to be sillier, by going in slower or bundling in with momentum and using that instant throttle to corner a little more MX5-ishly. And it’s brilliant because there’s no need to worry about revs or lag or throttle response. So it becomes easy (and hugely rewarding) to meter out exactly the power required for small skids in the rain or significantly more slithering about. And regardless of powertrain, there’s not much that feels better on four wheels than a tiny tonne of MX-5 going sideways. Sport mode might as well be a drift button, making the throttle as sensitive to provocation as your overly online auntie. Which is hilarious - the merest hint of throttle spins the rear tyres. But it says much of the inherent balance and Electrogenic’s clever calibration that the setting never feels overwhelming or daft - you’ve just got to be prepared to catch it. Most encouragingly, especially if we’re getting into the emotional side of this discussion and what electrification can bring, the three modes give the MX-5 very different characters. It’ll coast, almost glide along, it’ll very intelligently regen, or it’ll behave like a grown-up R/C car





PistonHeads / 🏆 553. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EV Conversion Mazda MX-5 Electrogenic Electric Cars Restoration Performance Driving Experience

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Electrogenic Turns the NA Miata Electric: Is It Still a Driving Masterpiece?Electrogenic, a UK-based company specializing in electric vehicle conversions, has electrified the iconic Mazda NA Miata. This article explores the driving experience of this unique Miata, analyzing its performance, range, and how it compares to the original gas-powered model.

Read more »

Mazda CX-60 Rally Concept Turns Heads at Tokyo Auto Salon 2025Mazda has unveiled the CX-60 Rally concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon, showcasing a sporty interpretation of the popular SUV. The concept features aggressive exterior styling cues, a performance-tuned interior, and retains the stock powerful diesel engine.

Read more »

After the Moss Landing battery fire, should California limit where battery storage plants can be built?With construction near homes, schools and businesses, a growing call for more limits on key renewable technology

Read more »

Samsung Galaxy S26 Rumored to Feature Silicon-Carbon Battery for Massive Battery Life BoostLeaked information suggests the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 might be equipped with a silicon-carbon battery, offering significant improvements in energy density and battery life compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. This potential upgrade could position the S26 as a frontrunner in the race for longer-lasting smartphone batteries.

Read more »

Car Battery Struggles in Winter Cold: How to Prevent a Dead BatteryLearn how cold weather affects your car battery, the warning signs of a failing battery, and tips on how to prevent a dead battery in winter.

Read more »

California's Clean Energy Dream Turns Into a Nightmare After Battery Storage Facility FireA massive fire at a major lithium-ion battery storage facility in Monterey County, California, raises serious concerns about the safety and future of the state's ambitious clean energy plans.

Read more »