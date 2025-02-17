Electrification Leads the Way to Decarbonization, But Hydrogen Still Holds Promise

A new study quantifies the role of the 'hydrogen economy' in achieving a sustainable future, finding that while electrification will be the most cost-efficient way to decarbonize most sectors, hydrogen still has a critical role to play in specific areas.

Researchers have quantified the role of the ' hydrogen economy ' in making our society more sustainable. They present the results of extensive modeling of pathways to decarbonizing the European economy by 2050. Their conclusion is that when it comes to providing a sustainable primary source of energy, electrification will prove to be the most cost-efficient route for most economic sectors with an average total share of around 60% in final energy consumption.

In contrast, the projected share of direct hydrogen use will be 10% at the highest. \An international team of researchers led by Prof. Bob van der Zwaan of the University of Amsterdam and TNO Energy and Materials Transition conducted this research. They published their findings in Nature Communications. In the public and scientific debate, the 'hydrogen economy' is sometimes presented as the ultimate solution to mitigating climate change. According to Prof. Van der Zwaan, this notion is both over-sold and under-appreciated. 'Our research shows that it will most likely be renewable-based electrification that offers the most cost-efficient decarbonization route for most sectors of the economy. We substantiate and quantify, for the first time, the role of direct hydrogen use as an alternative clean fuel. With just 6 to 10%, this projected share is relatively small. However, we do see a critical role for hydrogen in specific decarbonization pathways, in particular for heavy industry and transportation.'\The research led by Van der Zwaan is part of a multi-institution collaborative research project led by the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden. Called the European Climate and Energy Modelling Forum (ECEMF), it aims to establish a coherent and unified evidence base for policy development in reducing CO2 emissions. Central to the project is the comparison of model outcomes and strengthening the European modeling community. For the research now presented in Nature Communications, eight well-established energy system models were combined to assess a set of pathways towards realizing net-zero CO2. The models combine technical and economic aspects to arrive at feasible projections for technology implementation. According to Van der Zwaan, one of the challenges concerning the energy transition is so-called 'sector coupling'. 'We used to model economic sectors more or less independently,' he says,'but now we see an interdependence developing between previously very different sectors. Take, for example, the residential sector -- buildings, apartments, houses -- and the transportation sector. With the huge amount of solar panels on rooftops, and people charging their electric cars at home, those sectors are becoming more and more interconnected. Similarly, the electricity sector and industry will become increasingly intertwined. We have to model all of that if we want to make valid projections.' The results now published concern 'final energy consumption', where for instance renewable electricity is directly used or stored in the batteries of cars, and hydrogen is used as a clean, sustainable fuel. Focusing on this aspect, the researchers arrive at the predicted 6-10% share for hydrogen. Van der Zwaan acknowledges this is only a part of the potential hydrogen economy. 'Indeed, in future modeling we will also include the intermediary, enabling role of hydrogen for many sustainability transitions. Think of the production of synthetic kerosene to make air travel fossil-free. Or making the chemical industry more sustainable. And hydrogen can be a buffer to address the intermittency of renewable electricity generation.' In a rough estimate, he expects that including such uses could well bring the share of the hydrogen economy to twice the level currently projected. To establish that figure with more accuracy and certainty, the ECEMF researchers will continue working on their models. 'We really have to push the boundaries there, as we are working at the limits of our knowledge.'\Van der Zwaan underpins that even though the hydrogen economy might not become the future all-important sustainability driver, society really needs to continue its development. 'I already mentioned a few crucial applications where hydrogen could become indispensable. It therefore will be imperative to gather all relevant insights needed to realize large-scale production, storage and use of hydrogen and gain the much-needed practical experience





ScienceDaily / 🏆 452. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HYDROGEN ECONOMY DECARBONIZATION ELECTRIFICATION SUSTAINABILITY ENERGY TRANSITION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Renewable giants shrug off Trump's anti-wind policies: ‘Electrification is absolutely unstoppable'Renewable energy giants appear relatively sanguine about U.S. President Donald Trump’s anti-wind policies.

Read more »

Subaru UK's New Chapter: Electrification, Legacy, and a Drive for InnovationLorraine Bishton, managing director of Subaru UK, leads the brand through a period of transformation, embracing electrification and reintroducing Subaru to a new generation of fans while preserving its rich heritage.

Read more »

Honda and Nissan End Merger Talks, Citing Need for Speed and Flexibility in Electrification EraJapanese automakers Honda and Nissan have called off merger negotiations, opting for separate paths in a rapidly evolving EV market. The proposed tie-up, which aimed to create the world's third-largest automaker, was terminated due to differing visions on the structure of the merger and the need for agility in navigating the transition to electric vehicles.

Read more »

Honda and Nissan End $60 Billion Merger Talks, But Will Still Collaborate on ElectrificationHonda and Nissan have officially ended discussions for a potential $60 billion merger. The automakers have also canceled talks about a three-way collaboration with Mitsubishi. However, the three companies will continue collaborating on electrification and software development.

Read more »

Extended-Range EVs: Addressing Range Anxiety and Bridging the Gap to Full ElectrificationThis article explores the rise of extended-range EVs (EREVs) as a solution to range anxiety and a potential stepping stone towards full EV adoption. It examines the challenges of battery technology and consumer hesitancy, highlighting how EREVs, with their onboard gasoline generators, offer a practical alternative for those concerned about range limitations. The article also discusses the growing popularity of EREVs in China and the recent surge in demand for range-extender options in the US automotive market. It concludes by prompting readers to share their thoughts on the future of EREVs and their role in the transition to electric transportation.

Read more »

Aston Martin CEO Outlines Path to Profitability: Focus on Sports Cars, Limited ElectrificationAston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark shares his vision for the future of the British automaker, emphasizing a continued focus on sports cars and a cautious approach to electrification. Hallmark aims to make Aston Martin profitable while leveraging upgrades to existing models, exploring new variants, and partnering with Lucid and Mercedes-Benz for powertrain components.

Read more »