Electricity and gasoline are both expensive. So what’s the cheaper way to fuel a car?
A proposed federal tax could ding EV owners up to $150 a year. But are there savings from going electric, and do they cover the costs?
Talk about electric vehicles with those uninitiated and the inevitable question is: How much does it cost to operate an EV compared to a gasoline-powered car?
The answer: It’s complicated. But also, it’s not. As Congress considers a new federal EV fee to pay for road funding normally covered by gasoline taxes, it’s worth stepping back and comparing the cost of plugging in vs. paying at the pump.
People who have taken the EV plunge and automotive experts agree that there’s a great savings per mile when charging over buying gasoline, but there are also some fees to pay along the way even aside from the proposed $130 federal fee. This charge could start as early as December, according to USA Today , then increase $5 annually until it reaches $150.
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