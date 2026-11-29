A proposed federal tax could ding EV owners up to $150 a year. But are there savings from going electric, and do they cover the costs?

Talk about electric vehicles with those uninitiated and the inevitable question is: How much does it cost to operate an EV compared to a gasoline-powered car?

The answer: It’s complicated. But also, it’s not. As Congress considers a new federal EV fee to pay for road funding normally covered by gasoline taxes, it’s worth stepping back and comparing the cost of plugging in vs. paying at the pump.

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People who have taken the EV plunge and automotive experts agree that there’s a great savings per mile when charging over buying gasoline, but there are also some fees to pay along the way even aside from the proposed $130 federal fee. This charge could start as early as December, according to USA Today , then increase $5 annually until it reaches $150.