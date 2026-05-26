Electrical Contractor Ordered to Demolish Home Storage Building Without Planning Permission

A homeowner in Buckinghamshire, UK, has been given six months to demolish an outbuilding built without planning permission after the council claimed it could be turned into a house. The decision has been met with disagreement from the homeowner, who claims the outbuilding is not intended for residential purposes and is not disproportionate in size. The structure is situated within protected Green Belt land and the homeowner has submitted a retrospective planning application.

A homeowner has been ordered to demolish an oversized outbuilding that was built without planning permission after the council claimed it could be turned into a house.

An electrical contractor from Wexham, Buckinghamshire, has been given six months to knock down the 40ft-long structure in the garden of his £800,000 property. The council claimed the outbuilding had its own garden area and could readily form a self-contained residential unit.

However, the homeowner claims the decision is unfair and the outbuilding is not intended for residential purposes. The structure was built four years ago and is situated within protected Green Belt land. The homeowner submitted a retrospective planning application, which was refused, and a second application is currently being considered by the local authority





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Homeowner Planning Permission Outbuilding Electrical Contractor Storage Building Buckinghamshire Green Belt Land

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