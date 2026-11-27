The European Union recorded a surge in fully electric car registrations in October, surpassing the combined sales of gasoline and diesel vehicles for the first time in a single month, driven by significant growth in Germany and France.

EVs outsold gas and diesel cars combined in the EU in October, reversing the result from a year earlier. Hybrids still lead the market, even as a wider choice of affordable EVs gives buyers more reasons to go fully electric.

The European Union registered about 24,000 more new cars last month than in October 2025. Fully electric cars alone added more than 106,000 to the tally, while sales of gasoline-only cars fell by nearly 30% and diesel sales dropped by 31%. ), the EU registered 279,799 fully electric passenger cars in October, marking a significant year-over-year jump of 61.4%. Gasoline cars accounted for 158,970 registrations, and diesels added another 51,177.

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This means that for every three new gas or diesel cars that hit EU roads last month, roughly four new EVs joined them. ACEA counts hybrids separately, including mild hybrids with a gasoline or diesel engine.through the first ten months across the EU, UK and European Free Trade Association markets. Within the EU itself, fully electric cars still accounted for just 16.4% of registrations over that period.