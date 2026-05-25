Electric Vehicle Sales in the US Fall, as Americans Opt for More Efficient Options like Hybrids

Sales of new electric vehicles in the US dropped 18 percent in April, according to Edmunds, but hybrid vehicles are gaining traction with many manufacturers, including Toyota, that are abandoning gas-only versions of their models. Experts say high gas prices are not leading to a significant shift towards electric vehicles, with most people priced out of the market, but rather towards more practical options. Used electric vehicles also showed signs of resilience with a 3 percent increase in sales.

Even as gas prices continued to rise across the United States, sales of electric vehicles fell in April, with Americans gravitating toward more efficient powertrains like hybrids instead.

Despite strong growth elsewhere in the world, such as Europe, most people are still priced out of electric vehicles due to the high upfront costs. The average transaction price for an electric vehicle in April was $6,214 higher than for vehicles with internal combustion engines, according to Edmunds.

Meanwhile, sales of hybrid vehicles are rising, with increases of 20 percent year-over-year and nearly 50 percent since February, when the U.S.-Iran conflict began. Used electric vehicles also provided a somewhat bright spot, with a 3 percent increase in sales from March to April and a price premium of only $1,096 over used internal combustion vehicles





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