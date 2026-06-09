Electric Vehicle Owners Save Nearly £1,000 Annually on Fuel as Purchase Prices Drop Below Petrol Equivalents

A joint report from Auto Trader and Zapmap shows EV drivers save an average £980 per year on charging versus petrol costs, while new EV prices have fallen below petrol cars for two consecutive months, marking a significant shift in the UK car market.

The latest analysis from automotive marketplace Auto Trader and charge-point mapping service Zapmap reveals that the average electric vehicle driver now saves approximately £980 annually on fuelling costs compared to those driving petrol cars.

This represents the largest gap in running costs since the two companies began their joint tracking three years ago. The calculation is based on a typical driving pattern of 10,000 miles per year, with 80% of charging done at home and 20% at public charge points, compared against the cost of petrol based on May 2026 rates of 159p per litre. Zapmap estimates the annual charging cost at £680, while an equivalent petrol vehicle would cost £1,660 at the pumps.

The study does not encompass other ownership expenses like servicing, maintenance, insurance, or taxation, though these generally remain lower for EVs. Significant shifts are also occurring in the purchase market. Auto Trader reports that for the first time, the average price of a new electric vehicle has fallen below that of a comparable petrol car for two consecutive months.

After accounting for manufacturer discounts and the government's Electric Car Grant, EVs were £296 cheaper than petrol equivalents in March 2026, a gap that widened to £455 by April. This pricing change coincides with a surge in consumer interest; EVs represented 29% of all new-car enquiries in April.

The market now features 40 new EV models priced under £30,000, up from 38 in January, while the average range offered by new EVs has exceeded 300 miles between charges, up from 290 miles earlier in the year. These trends are also impacting the used car market, where over 25% of second-hand EVs on Auto Trader are now listed for £15,000 or less, and 45% are priced at £20,000 or below, an increase from 40% in January.

Meanwhile, the expansion of the UK's public charging infrastructure continues, albeit with important nuances affecting total cost of ownership. Zapmap recorded the addition of 1,308 new public chargers in April 2026, pushing the national total past the 120,000 milestone to 120,388 individual charge points. This marks an 11% year-on-year increase from April 2025.

However, recent adjustments to the energy price cap will raise electricity costs. While the cap currently stands at 24.67p/kWh, it will increase to 26.11p/kWh from July 2026 for customers on standard variable tariffs, a 5% rise. This contrasts with a 24% jump in the gas price cap. Based on a previous report from WhatCar?

, this could add between £20 and £50 to annual EV charging costs for those on standard tariffs. The Zapmap cost calculations assumed a lower home tariff of 8.8p/kWh, typical of dedicated EV energy plans. Drivers using the standard price cap tariff would pay nearly three times more for home charging, substantially narrowing the annual savings compared to petrol.

Further evidence of changing lease economics comes from Octopus Electric Vehicles, highlighting models like the Vauxhall Frontera EV at £279 per month versus its Hybrid counterpart at £303, and the Dacia Spring EV at £199 versus a petrol Dacia Sandero at £225, creating contract savings of over £1,100 in each case. Industry leaders describe this as a pivotal moment where EVs are no longer a premium purchase but a cost-effective alternative.





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