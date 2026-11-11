Electric SUVs Have Quietly Become the Better Choice, and Our 2027 SUV of the Year Proves It

Eight of the nine MotorTrend 2027 SUV of the Year finalists were electric. Here’s why EVs are increasingly beating gas SUVs at their own game.

The car world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. Case in point: On October 2, it was announced for the very first time that global sales of purely gasoline-powered cars fell to less than half—49 percent—of new cars sold, according to a study from Mobility Global Data.

That’s wild, especially when you consider that in 2021, pure ICE vehicles accounted for 73 percent of sales globally. Yes, there’s a bachelor’s degree in international trade’s worth of caveats in the fine print to this story, but the big picture is that EVs are taking over the automotive industry,Of Long Gone EVs and V-8s, as the company only ever sold 117 of them here.

Also read 2027 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Finalists!

Based on the Chinese market Hafei Saibao III, which itself was based on a ’90s-era Mitsubishi Lancer, the Coda had 88 miles of range and a less than zero percent chance of winning Car of the Year. While it wasn’t ready for prime time, I do remember thinking the Coda was more fun on a handling course than it had any right to be.

Times have changed, as evidenced by our 2027 SUV of the Year program, where 13 of the 23 models we evaluated were electric. One could argue 12 of the 23, asis technically a hybrid, but the gasoline engine never actually drives the wheels; it only charges the battery. Either way, the EVs outnumbered the gas burners. Perhaps odd to an outsider, but none of us thought anything of it.

Save one person, an outsider, guest judge and former head of design at Mercedes-Benz, Gorden Wagener. Throughout the week, Gorden and I spent lots of time talking about … cars. Collectively, the two of us have over half a century of professional experience in the industry. We were out in the Mojave Desert evaluating cars 10 hours a day for multiple days, and every chance we got, we spent talking about cars.

Over and over again, Gorden told me he’s not so enthusiastic about our electric future. He gets why it’s happening, but he finds it boring. What excites him are big, fat, performance V-8s.

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So much so that he recently purchased acomplete with a 6.4-liter naturally aspirated V-8 good for 470 horsepower. Exactly what you’d expect from a German who spent more than 30 years at Mercedes and only wears white pants.program, we cut the field down from a whole mess of contenders to a more focused group of finalists. It’s usually a more fevered discussion than what took place this year, as about two thirds of the field were painlessly eliminated.

I think I may have been the only judge who was disappointed by a couple of our decisions, as I really thought either the should have made it through. On everything else, we were largely aligned. But there was one thing we didn’t notice at the time. Counting the Rogue as an EV, eight of the nine finalists were EVs.

Thinking about it all after the fact, many of the ICE SUVs that didn’t make the cut got the boot because of an engine. This hit Kia especially hard, as bothwere victims of engines our judges didn’t think were good enough. Sometimes it was a combination of factors, like in the case of theContrast that with the EVs that didn’t make the finals, and not one was cut because the electric motors weren’t deemed up to snuff.

The Toyobaru twins , but it’s basically the same vehicle that didn’t win the Golden Calipers the first time around. On to the road evaluation loops for finalists, and it still hadn’t dawned on the judges that we’d mostly selected EVs as finalists. Sure, there was a scramble to get all the SUVs charged the night before, but there always is.

As far as we were concerned, it was just business as usual. Then at lunch, someone pointed out that eight of the nine finalists were in fact electric vehicles. My memory of that moment is that we all sort smirked at each other, nodded, said some version of, “imagine that,” and went back to our sandwiches.is in the tank for Big Battery.

Another is that all things being equal—and that’s why we judge using our six key criteria—theon hand were simply better. Just like how even the homely Coda could rip it up on a handling circuit, the electric SUVs drove great. Now wrap that powertrain inside a proper Genesis, Mercedes, or Volvo, and you just have a terrific product.is based in EV-loving California, after all.

That said, three of this year’s judges currently reside in Michigan, and another is right over the border in Canada. And while Gorden does live in Southern California, see above about the Rubicon 392.

Point is, electric vehicles have become such a ubiquitous part of our jobs and lives that we don’t actively see a difference anymore, other than Vehicle X is better than Vehicle Y. This brings us back to the latter of the two points: EVs are just better cars at this point in time. Even Mr. V-8 himself Wagener had this to say after we were done driving: “In the mainstream segment, apart from performance V-8s, the electric drivetrain is actually so much better than a rough four-cylinder.

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Much more powerful, agile, and fun to drive. ”, my third-place vote. As luck would have it, a week before SUVOTY, I had a Volvo V60 Cross Country in for evaluation. Although I’ve literally been marked down on job performance reviews because of my irrational love of station wagons, the Volvo’s 247-hp four-banger left me quite cold.

But the electric EX60? If it wasn’t for, I would have voted for it to win. So, what do ya know, the two other SUVs I voted for were also electric. When I was just one-year-old and newly walking, I managed to paint a white racing stripe down the side of my father’s Datsun 280Z. It’s been downhill ever since then.

Moral of the story? Painting the garage leads to petrolheads. I’ve always loved writing, and I’ve always had strong opinions about cars. One day I realized that I should combine two of my biggest passions and see what happened.

Turns out that some people liked what I had to say and within a few years Angus MacKenzie came calling. I regularly come to the realization that I have the best job in the entire world. My father is the one most responsible for my car obsession. While driving, he would never fail to regale me with tales of my grandfather’s 1950 Cadillac 60 Special and 1953 Buick Roadmaster.

He’d also try to impart driving wisdom, explaining how the younger you learn to drive, the safer driver you’ll be.

“I learned to drive when I was 12 and I’ve never been in an accident. ” He also, at least once per month warned, “No matter how good you drive, someday, somewhere, a drunk’s going to come out of nowhere and plow into you. ” When I was very young my dad would strap my car seat into the front of his Datsun 280Z and we’d go flying around the hills above Malibu, near where I grew up.

The same roads, in fact, that we now use for the majority of our comparison tests. I believe these weekend runs are part of the reason why I’ve never developed motion sickness, a trait that comes in handy when my “job” requires me to sit in the passenger seats for repeated hot laps of the Nurburgring. Outside of cars and writing, my great passions include beer — brewing and judging as well as tasting — and tournament poker.

I also like collecting cactus, because they’re tough to kill. My amazing wife Amy is an actress here in Los Angeles and we have a wonderful son, Richard.