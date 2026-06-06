Electric Callboy Enlists The Offspring's Dexter Holland for New Single 'Let the Good Times Roll'

Electric Callboy has released a new single featuring Dexter Holland of The Offspring, blending their signature electronicore style with Holland's iconic vocals. The track is a celebration of genre-blending and precedes the band's European festival dates and Australian tour.

Electric Callboy , the German electronicore band known for blending metalcore with pop and electronic elements, has released a new single titled Let the Good Times Roll, featuring Dexter Holland of The Offspring .

The track is a high-energy fusion of genre-defying sounds, combining Electric Callboy's signature style with Holland's unmistakable tenor. Holland, best known for hits like Come Out and Play and Self Esteem, brings his iconic voice to the song, which delivers the band's trademark blend of brutal breakdowns, infectious electronic drops, and catchy pop hooks. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Electric Callboy, who have long cited The Offspring as a major influence.

The band released a statement expressing their excitement: The Offspring have been one of the bands that shaped us from the very beginning. Their music was part of our lives long before Electric Callboy even existed, so having Dexter on this song honestly feels surreal. Holland echoed the sentiment, noting that the track immediately put a grin on our faces and embodies the spirited, unpredictable nature of punk and rock music.

The single arrives as Electric Callboy prepares for a busy festival season, including performances at Rock am Ring and Rock im Park in Germany. The band is also embarking on the TANZNEID World Tour, with an Australian leg scheduled for September. The tour will feature special guests Ice Nine Kills and Coldrain, covering major cities such as Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. Tickets are available through Destroy All Lines, with the Brisbane date on September 12 already sold out.

Since their formation in 2010, Electric Callboy has risen to global prominence through viral hits like Hypa Hypa, We Got the Moves, and RATATATA featuring BABYMETAL. Their ability to seamlessly blend heavy metalcore with mainstream pop and electronic music has earned them a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim. The collaboration with Dexter Holland not only pays homage to their influences but also showcases their evolution as artists who refuse to be confined by genre boundaries.

Let the Good Times Roll is now available on all streaming platforms, and fans can expect more surprises as the band continues to push the limits of modern heavy music. This partnership between Electric Callboy and The Offspring represents a meeting of two generations of punk and metal influences, proving that good music truly knows no boundaries. The track is a celebration of energy, creativity, and the joy of making music without taking oneself too seriously.

As Electric Callboy continues to tour and release new material, their commitment to innovation and entertainment remains unwavering, making them one of the most exciting acts in the contemporary heavy music scene. With the Australian tour quickly approaching, fans down under are gearing up for what promises to be a spectacular series of shows, blending the best of both worlds: the raw power of metalcore and the infectious energy of electronic music.

For those unable to attend, the single offers a taste of what to expect from the band's live performances, which are known for their high-octane energy and crowd interaction. As the music industry evolves, Electric Callboy stands at the forefront of a new wave of artists who are redefining what heavy music can be. Their collaboration with Dexter Holland is a testament to the enduring appeal of genre-blending and the universal language of music that brings people together.

Let the Good Times Roll is more than just a song; it is a statement of intent, a celebration of diversity in sound, and a reminder that music should be fun, unpredictable, and inclusive. With the release of this single, Electric Callboy solidifies their place as innovators in the heavy music landscape, inspiring both long-time fans and new listeners to embrace the unexpected.

The band's future looks brighter than ever, and this collaboration is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting chapter in their career. As they continue to break down barriers between genres, Electric Callboy invites everyone to join them in letting the good times roll





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Electric Callboy Dexter Holland The Offspring Let The Good Times Roll Electronicore

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