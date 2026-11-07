If you are stuck for small talk at a Bonfire Night party this weekend, try asking what everyone thinks about the electric Lime bikes now spreading across the nation’s cities. Or Forest bikes or Voi or whatever other competitor cycle rental business has sprouted in the 24 hours since this was written.

what everyone thinks about the electric Lime bikes now spreading across the nation’s cities. Or Forest bikes or Voi or whatever other competitor cycle rental business has sprouted in the 24 hours since this was written.

It will be less controversial than asking about burning effigies of Zack Polanski or whether blowing up Parliament was really Guy Fawkes’ worst idea. And I guarantee everyone has a view. By most measures, these bikes and their cousins are a green menace.

Also read Bonfire Night Chaos: Police Arrests and Fires Mark Scotland and England Events

Where their ancestors, Boris bikes – Santander cycles for the neutral – had to live in special metal kennels studded around the capital, these bikes are, which is everywhere. My walk to the Tube in the mornings is impeded by forests of the things, either abandoned in the middle of the pavement or piled up, usually, impeding the flow of traffic. Wherever there is an empty space, you can be sure there will now be a huge lurking metal contraption.

The riders are even worse. E-bike riders have changed what it means to cross the road. Teaching my children “stop, look, and listen” has become “stop, look, listen, and keep looking and listening for e-bikes,” for fear of the cavalry charge of driverswith one hand on the handlebars and the other on TikTok. There is a reason that this week the Government has said it is considering charging by the mile, rather than time, to discourage such dangerous practices.

Advertisement

But I am torn, because I love these bikes. They have transformed the capital more than any innovation since the joined-up Overground. Badlands, such as London Fields, are now accessible without a helicopter. There is no greater feeling than being a couple of pints deep and pedalling, assisted by a motor, across the vast plains of Hackney or Peckham, unimpeded by the lack of train or Tube.

Even better, the new ones have speedometers, so you can realise just how far you are off being able to run a marathon in two hours. Lime bikes, like that other great London success story, foxes, are also unusual in modern discourse in not being especially helpful as a proxy for other views. Tell me what you think about net zero and I’ll tell you what you think about Israel, Brexit, landlords and Kneecap.

But Lime bike users divide across political lines. Clearly many of them are liberal East Londoners who power between de Beauvoir and Stratford, focussed on some bakery, with no care for life or limb. But I have met Reformers who are equally attached to the liberty of the Lime. At heart, these bikes are a libertarian form of powered transport, which favour the individual credit-card holder over the socialist bus or tube users.

Yes, they create a lot of clutter. But what price freedom? And besides, you can still lord it over the regular cyclists.readers have etched in their calendars, which is a pity, because GTA is by a long way the greatest British cultural achievement of the 21st century. Financially, the case is unarguable.took more than two months).

The entire British fishing industry landed £718m of fish that year. That version of GTA still makes hundreds of millions per year online. GTA VI is reported to have cost more than $1bn to make. The trailer alone for GTA VI has had half a billion views.

Advertisement

Its maker, Rockstar, employs nearly 5,000 people. Creatively, too, these games have no equal. Taken together, they are a more fully realised satire of America than you will find in any novel or TV series or film.

GTA’s educated, acidly cynical worldview has endured from its origins as an insurgent British – originally Scottish – creation in the 1990s, when American culture had not yet steamrollered everything across the Atlantic.and plenty else that you might have briefly considered in real life, but it is also a feat of world building on a par with Narnia orIf anything else made in this country were so triumphant, you would not be able to open a paper without some MP trying to claim credit for it. But it will be shocking if Andy Burnham mentions it.

Nearly 30 years after the first game was released, political and cultural elites still hold their noses when it comes to computer games. Despite all their globe-straddling success, these games have not shaken off the idea that they are a furtive, shameful pastime, best enjoyed by single men in their basements. British decline is often told as a story of continuing to take credit for things – cultural heft, naval power, industrial ingenuity – we have long left behind.

It feels equally British not to appreciate our genuine successes.is a twice-weekly satirical look at the headlines aiming to mock the absurdities of the modern world. It is published every Tuesday and Saturday