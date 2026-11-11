Electric asphalt paver lays roads up to 21 feet wide with less noise

Volvo Penta-powered electric asphalt paver lays up to 551 tons per hour and is building a cycle path in Groningen, Netherlands.

Three battery packs give the paver 270 kWh of capacity. Ammann’s fully electric eABG 4820 asphalt paver has been used to build a cycle path in Groningen, Volvo Penta said.

The machine uses a Volvo Penta electric driveline and is rated to lay up to 551 US tons of asphalt per hour without producing exhaust emissions at the work site. Ammann designed the paver for projects such as urban roadworks and cycle paths, where construction often takes place close to homes and businesses. The battery-powered machine reduces operating noise while aiming to match the surface quality of conventional asphalt pavers.

Also read NASA Advanced Mid-Power Electric Rocket Challenge

Asphalt contractor Albert Santing, who has 28 years of experience in the industry, said the quieter operation improved working conditions on the Groningen project.

“We work 10 hours a day, and with this machine, we don’t go home with a pounding headache from the noise. You can hear everything around you,” he said. The eABG 4820 can lay asphalt in strips up to 21 feet . Ammann developed the machine in response to demand for quieter equipment that can work without direct exhaust emissions while maintaining the precision and steady movement needed for a consistent surface.

Advertisement

The electric motors deliver torque as soon as the operator moves the control stick. That gives the machine an immediate response to operator inputs, since it can begin moving without waiting for a combustion engine to build up speed.

“It doesn’t build up any RPMs, but when you move the stick, the machine obeys. It’s just like a giant sports car, only at a snail’s pace,”Ammann installed three battery units with a combined capacity of 270 kWh. The batteries use Volvo Group technology already employed in road vehicles. Volvo Penta’s integrated driveline also includes the electric motors, power electronics and control system.

The control system coordinates power delivery with the paver’s hydraulics. Different machine functions require energy at different points in the paving process, so the system regulates how much power it supplies as demand changes.

“It comes down to energy management and architecture. The electric driveline doesn’t just power the machine. It communicates seamlessly with the hydraulic,” said Philipp Bramer, who leads Ammann’s electric paver development team.

Advertisement

“Simultaneously, the intelligent control system makes sure that the system supplies exactly the right amount of energy to the machine,” he added. Removing the combustion engine could eliminate some engine-related maintenance tasks. The electric driveline also has fewer moving parts, which could simplify parts of the servicing routine. Volvo Penta said the actual maintenance requirements and costs would depend on how the machine is used.

The completed cycle path in Groningen is one example of the machine’s use on an urban project. Bicycles account for more than half of daily journeys in the city. Volvo Penta also identified roadworks near homes and businesses as a potential application for the quieter paver. Atharva is a full-time content writer with a post-graduate degree in media & amp; entertainment and a graduate degree in electronics & telecommunications.

He has written in the sports and technology domains respectively. In his leisure time, Atharva loves learning about digital marketing and watching soccer matches. His main goal behind joining Interesting Engineering is to learn more about how the recent technological advancements are helping human beings on both societal and individual levels in their daily lives.