Election update: Council District 9 in LA gets even closer Sunday

Meanwhile, since declaring victory on Friday, Barri Worth Girvan has stayed out front in the closely contested race for a Los Angeles City Council District 3 seat representing the western San Fernando Valley. She continued to widen her lead…

A view of Los Angeles City Hall, as reflected on the glass building of the Los Angeles Police Department on 100 W 1st St. on Friday, October 7, 2022.

In the hotly contested race in Los Angeles City Council District 9, Estuardo Mazariegos continued to chip away at Jose Ugarte’s lead Sunday, battling to represent parts of South Los Angeles. Meanwhile, since declaring victory on Friday, Barri Worth Girvan has stayed out front in the closely contested race for the District 3 seat representing the western San Fernando Valley. She continued to widen her lead on Sunday evening.

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Worth Girvan, a longtime public-sector employee who previously served as community affairs director for county Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, faced Gaspar, a businessman and former insurance company owner, in the race to succeed termed-out Councilmember Bob Blumenfield. As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Worth Girvan had received 35,855 votes, or 51.68%, compared with Gaspar’s 33,523 votes, or 48.32%, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County registrar’s office.

Additional ballots remained to be counted, and the results had not yet been certified. Worth Girvan said she planned to focus on affordable housing, public safety, homelessness and improving city services, while promising greater transparency and accountability in how public money is spent.

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“I will bring competence, transparency, follow-through, and ethical leadership to City Hall, which Angelenos deserve and too often do not get,” she said. Worth Girvan also thanked Gaspar for participating in the race and Blumenfield for his years of service to the western San Fernando Valley. Worth Girvan has been endorsed by Horvath, the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, the county Federation of Labor and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Gaspar has received endorsements from Blumenfield, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the Los Angeles Police Protective League and business groups including the Valley Industry & Commerce Association. The race has remained tight since election night. Gaspar led by just 122 votes at 10 p.m. Tuesday, before expanding his margin to 901 votes early Wednesday morning. His lead narrowed to 823 votes shortly after 3 a.m. and then to 294 votes Wednesday afternoon, before Girvan pulled ahead Thursday.

Meanwhile, in Council District 9, Ugarte continued to lead over Mazariegos, though his share of the vote continued to shrink. As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Ugarte had received 18,856 votes, or 50.46%, compared with Mazariegos’ 18,509 votes, or 49.54%, according to the Los Angeles County registrar’s office. The latest tally put Ugarte ahead by 346 votes, down from his 916-vote lead Friday afternoon, 1,271-vote lead Friday morning and 1,672-vote lead Thursday morning.

His share of the vote has gradually declined from about 57% election night to 51.03% Friday night. Sunday’s update included 78,618 additional ballots processed and counted, bringing the total to 3,119,732 ballots, representing 52.80% voter turnout, according to the registrar’s office. As of Sunday evening, the registrar estimated that 53,000 ballots remained to be processed and counted countywide, including 20,000 vote-by-mail ballots, 28,000 conditional voter registration ballots and 5,000 provisional ballots.

Election officials are continuing to count vote-by-mail, provisional and conditional voter registration ballots. Mail ballots postmarked by Election Day can still be counted if they arrive by Nov. 10. , 43, has highlighted her nearly two decades of public service experience and called for restructuring dysfunctional city departments to improve services.

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Both candidates supported repairing streets and sidewalks, concentrating new housing developments around Warner Center and commercial corridors, and maintaining a well-staffed Los Angeles Police Department while expanding civilian responses to mental health and other nonviolent calls. Oh homelessness, Gaspar called for tying city spending to measurable results, while Worth Girvan advocated expanding interim housing and treatment beds and replacing the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority with a more accountable system.will bring a historic transition to the 9th District, which has been represented by Black council members since 1963 but is now nearly 80% Latino.

Estuardo Mazariegos and Jose Ugarte are candidates for Los Angeles City Council District 9 in 2026. Both candidates are Latino immigrants who came to the United States as children and have backgrounds in community organizing. The district includes neighborhoods surrounding Exposition Park, South Park and Historic South Central, where residents have raised concerns about illegal dumping, homelessness deteriorating infrastructure, housing affordability and public safety.

Ugarte finished first in the June primary with about 39% of the vote, followed by Mazariegos with about 26%. The two advanced from a field of six candidates. Ugarte, 40, has called for hiring approximately 2,000 additional LAPD officers, expanding mental health response teams and cracking down on illegal dumping and copper-wire theft. Mazariegos, 41, has advocated expanding unarmed crisis response programs and shifting more resources toward neighborhood services, including streetlights, sanitation, parks and youth programs.

He has also proposed requiring the LAPD to pay misconduct settlements from its own budget rather than the city’s general fund. On housing, Ugarte supports streamlining housing approvals and encouraging development near transit, including around Exposition Park and the Rail-to-Rail corridor, while maintaining community input. Mazariegos advocated for publicly owned social housing, community land trusts on vacant city land and stronger protections against displacement, particularly near transit corridors.

Ugarte has received endorsements from the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, Councilmember Tim McOsker and several labor unions. Mazariegos has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia, Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, United Teachers Los Angeles and the Los Angeles chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.