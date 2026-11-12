Election results: Claudia Jimenez declares she’s Richmond’s next mayor-elect

Councilmember Claudia Jimenez has announced that she is the next mayor-elect for Richmond as she appeared to pull into the lead over her opponent Ahmad Anderson.

by the Contra Costa County Registrar’s Office, it is all-but-certain that Councilmember Claudia Jimenez will become the city’s next mayor. Both Jimenez and Anderson were the top two vote-getters in the June primary, defeating a reelection bid by current Richmond Mayor Eduardo Martinez.days earlier that she had been victorious.

“I am very happy to hear that I’ve gotten the most votes ever in Richmond,” Jimenez told Bay Area News Group. Moving forward, the mayor-elect, who helped secure ato fund essential city services, hopes to have conversations with residents to help the city to become more sustainable. She is also looking to have a community engagement to see how Richmond should invest the settlement from the refinery giant.

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“There is a lot of deferred maintenance , and we need to start thinking about how we tackle that,” Jimenez said. “We know that the $550 million is not enough, but how creative can we be so that this money lasts longer. ” The top priority would be to diversify the economy and bring in jobs and tax dollars so Richmond would not have to depend on Chevron, she added.

She also wants to work with fellow councilmembers to address and bridge the inequality gaps in the community.

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“We will continue to protect every resident, particularly those impacted by racial discrimination,” she said. “Right now, and a lack of investment in the community. So I am looking forward to with every single city . ” Anderson, her opponent, congratulated Jimenez and said he was available to support her in “any way necessary.

” “I think what’s important also to reflect is that we both love the city of Richmond. We just see it differently on how we approach it,” Anderson told Bay Area News Group.

“And once again, going back to the fact that it was that close an election. There’s still a lot of work to be done. ” Anderson, whose mother and father have both served as Richmond mayor, said he will remain an active community member.

“I’m going to be, you know, buzzing around like the mosquito in the middle of the night,” Anderson said. “I’m not going away. ”At least two-thirds of the vote is needed to pass the measure. If approved, residents would repay the bond at a rate of around $22 dollars for every $100,000 of assessed property value.

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The bond initiative was placed on the ballot to help rebuild part of Richmond’s fire department infrastructure and improve structural resiliency during disasters.