Jane Kim leads Ben Allen in California insurance commissioner race with 52% of votes counted

Progressive Jane Kim holds a narrow lead over moderate Ben Allen in the closely watched California insurance commissioner race, with votes still being counted. The winner will inherit a troubled homeowners insurance market after last year's wildfires.

Jane Kim, a progressive former San Francisco supervisor, leads state Sen. Ben Allen in the race for California insurance commissioner, with approximately 52% of votes counted.

Kim had received 3,426,499 votes, or 52%, compared to Allen's 3,168,467 votes, or 48%. The contest between the two Democrats was the closest statewide race on Tuesday's ballot. Kim, a populist who wants to cap executive pay in the insurance industry, finished first in the June primary. She faced off against the more moderate Allen for the opportunity to replace outgoing Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, whose term ends in December.

Also read California chooses next insurance commissioner: Jane Kim or Ben Allen

After maintaining a three-point advantage late Tuesday, Kim expressed confidence in her campaign's position, saying she felt very good about where we stand. It's an incredible honor to have received so much support from every corner of the state, she said in a statement. There has never been a statewide campaign like this one in California, and we are so proud of the race we ran.

Vote Counting Continues For Insurance Commissioner

Allen called for patience Wednesday morning as additional ballots were being processed, emphasizing that every vote matters. California's secretary of state's office will continue to tally votes daily until all are counted and has until Dec. 11 to certify the results. The race has attracted more attention and money than usual amid concerns over last year's wildfires in Los Angeles County, which led to higher insurance premiums for homeowners throughout the state.

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Allen had a financial advantage throughout the campaign, raising roughly $2.3 million in direct contributions compared to the $1.3 million collected by Kim. Independent political action committees spent at least $6.5 million either promoting Allen or campaigning against Kim. The next commissioner will inherit a range of political problems, including industry demands to raise premiums amid rising wildfire risk and maintaining distance from insurers accused of getting too cozy with the current commissioner.

Candidates Debate Wildfire Insurance Crisis

The winner must also address the state's overburdened Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan, the insurer of last resort. Nearly two weeks ago, the FAIR Plan raised rates 29.1% for certain homeowners starting Oct. 15. Kim, 49, a former San Francisco supervisor from Lakeport, proposes a single-payer model to tackle the state's home and disaster insurance crisis that doesn't rely on profits.

Her plan, dubbed Natural Disaster Insurance for All, would replace the current multipayer private home insurance market and the FAIR Plan with a centralized, state-managed system to cover wildfire and flood risks. Coverage would be automatic and universal, with everyone in the same risk pool and premiums based on property cost and risk.

By pooling premiums into a public system, she argues the state can directly fund home-hardening, community fireproofing with low interest loans or tax credits, more fuel management and community resilience. Kim wants to stop the growth of the FAIR Plan. Kim's idea of replacing private wildfire insurance with the state would put California taxpayers on the hook for untold billions, said Patrick Wolff, who lost in the primary for insurance commissioner this year.

Allen, 48, a state senator who represents parts of Santa Monica and Los Angeles that were badly damaged in last year's wildfires, wants to bring his legislative expertise to reduce risk and depopulate the FAIR Plan. He pointed to the devastation caused by the January 2025 Palisades Fire, which swept through communities in his Senate district, as a major reason he entered the race. Allen wants the state to reduce risk by investing in wildfire mitigation.

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Allen focused his campaign on overhauling the existing private insurance marketplace. His proposals include speeding up insurance rate approvals, which can currently take years, and expanding reforms introduced under Lara that permit companies to incorporate catastrophe modeling and reinsurance expenses into their rate requests. He also called for working with state lawmakers and the governor to establish stronger home-hardening standards aimed at reducing wildfire risks and insurance costs. Unlike Kim, Allen opposes capping executive pay.

He wants to ensure excessive executive pay is not being passed on to consumers and that insurers cannot plead financial hardship while rewarding executives at levels that are inconsistent with those claims. Allen, along with several insurance experts, questioned whether such a large public program could realistically be established and funded, particularly because no other state has implemented a comparable system on that scale. Kim criticized his approach as a continuation of the status quo.

Endorsements Split Democratic Party

The candidates attracted support from different factions of the Democratic Party. Allen secured endorsements from the California Democratic Party, U.S. Sens. Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, and consumer advocacy groups including the Consumer Federation of California. Kim received backing from U.S. Sen.

Bernie Sanders, the Working Families Party and California Young Democrats. Organized labor was divided. The California Teachers Association and California Nurses Association supported Kim, while the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California endorsed Allen. Kim was formerly the California political director and national political director for Sen.

Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign. She also is former California director of the Working Families Party, a progressive political party aligned with Sanders. Kim has held other elected offices, including the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee, the San Francisco Board of Education from 2006 to 2010, and the San Francisco Board of Supervisors from 2011 to 2019.

This is the first race going against each other from the same political party since the office became an elected position in 1990.