Election Officials Warn of Federal Overreach Amid Ongoing Fraud Claims

Former Republican officials and local election administrators say they distrust the Department of Homeland Security and other federal actors after repeated election fraud allegations, citing meetings with Trump allies and refusal by Congress to act on security warnings, leading officials to limit data sharing and collaboration.

"One of the things that we learned is there's 14 different technical ways that you can steal an election," Berntsen explained in But ahead of the 2024 election, Berntsen says he couldn't get anyone to listen to him.

Not the FBI. Not the media.

Finally, he went to Congress, where he says he was similarly rebuffed by almost everyone, including Republicans. Except one.a meeting at Mar-a-Lago so Berntsen could brief President Trump's team on conspiracy theories about Venezuelan interference in elections.

"ue to all of the fraud and uncertainty surrounding the 2020 election there is no way I can vote to certify the Electoral College," Mullinon Jan. 2, 2021. Four days later, after a mob overran the U.S. Capitol during the certification, Mullin was one of 147 congressional Republicans who still voted not to certify the results.

Mullin's history of false election fraud claims has heightened concerns that voting officials have had for more than a year: that DHS will not be a partner helping to secure elections, but rather a threat seeking to undermine results that Trump dislikes. Numerous local election officials, across the political spectrum, have told NPR they are avoiding sharing voter data or other security information with the federal government for fear that information could be used against them in some way.

"I'm actively discouraging it," said Matt Crane, a former Republican county clerk who now runs the professional organization for local election officials in Colorado. "I don't trust how the administration is using that data. I don't trust that they're going to keep it confidential. And so I can't in good conscience advocate that any of my counties do any work with them right now.

"wanting to "take over" elections in America. And Crane noted that the current DHS point person for elections, Heather Honey, also has a "All of this points to the fact that these are not trusted partners anymore," Crane said.

"They've brought the fox into the henhouse. "It's hard to overstate how different the federal election security landscape looks heading into this year's midterms, compared with two years ago prior to the last federal campaign. Administration officials, like White House border czar Tom Homan, and other Trump allies have seemed open to deploying immigration enforcement to voting locations this fall.

"They say illegal aliens don't vote. But … part of DHS' job is secure elections, and I'm not going to say, you know, what our plan is going forward," Homan said on theAt his confirmation hearing in March, Mullin said DHS agents would only be present at polling places if there was a specific threat at those locations.

And in a statement to NPR about this story, DHS said Secretary Mullin is "committed to restoring integrity to our election systems and ensuring that American citizens, and only American citizens, are electing American leaders.

" But he now helms a department where most people working on election security issues, at least within its Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency , wereor resigned last year. That agency — which Trump created in his first term — has also been without a Senate-confirmed leader for the entirety of Trump's second term. Paul Lux, a Republican election supervisor in Okaloosa County, Fla.

, says the federal government has told local officials it is still providing the same cybersecurity services as were offered under the Biden administration and during Trump's first term, but he has not heard of any counties in Florida that have actually received services from the agency recently.

"You know, try calling somebody at CISA and see who answers the phone," Lux said in an interview earlier this year. "Because at the end of the day it's been radio silence from CISA when we reach out about just about anything.

" In response to a request for comment from NPR, a CISA spokesperson said the agency provides "state and local election officials, upon request, no-cost voluntary services such as the sharing of threat information, technical expertise, vulnerability scanning, and resilience-building support. " But the spokesperson did not detail how many election jurisdictions it has provided services for during Trump's second term.

Until recently, Lux chaired a national cybersecurity partnership for local and state election officials called the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center . The organization spawned after Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election exposed how little threat information was being communicated across the nation's thousands of election jurisdictions.like endpoint protection and malicious domain blocking, in addition to issuing best practices to its members — was funded by the federal government.

But in 2025 the Trump administration Election officials are still baffled by how that move and other cuts at DHS square with Trump's language on wanting to secure U.S. elections.

"The actions of defunding and dismantling those protections speak for themselves," said Jocelyn Benson, Michigan's Democratic secretary of state and a candidate for governor. "And it's meant that we as states have had to rebuild networks to protect our respective states from foreign interference. That's not easy.

And we can never replicate what the federal government has built and had done"The EI-ISAC scrambled last year to create a membership model funded by its county and state members, but the organization told NPR that membership is less than 20% of what it was before the federal funding cut.this month that would restore funding for a broader threat-sharing service that covers all local governments. But there's no indication the bill will gain traction.

Marci Andino, a former South Carolina election official who now runs the EI-ISAC as executive director, said without federal backing, a big challenge is just communicating with the thousands of election jurisdictions. Some are eligible to join the group for free because their state pays for a membership plan, but it's a struggle to reach all of them to let them know that.

"We're continuing to get the message out that the EI-ISAC still exists," Andino said. "We're having to say, 'Hey, we're still here.

'" In addition to the cybersecurity services the organization provides, the EI-ISAC also plans to stand up a virtual situation room for elections, similar to one that was previously provided by the federal government through CISA. On Election Day, election officials can log on to share physical or cyber threats they're encountering in real time, and see if other local governments are seeing the same thing.

There was no such space during the off-year elections last year, but the EI-ISAC plans to offer one this year. All members will be invited, but no one from DHS will be there. If the federal government wants a role in election security again at some point, said Lux, the Florida voting official, they'll be invited back — skeptically.

" probably be that uncle that we keep at arm's length at Thanksgiving rather than giving him a big bear hug," Lux said. "But, you know, we'll have to see. Certainly the relationship has been damaged. And how long it takes to rebuild that trust will depend on how dedicated they are to trying to rebuild that trust.

"New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani drops in to talk about the Knicks' win and the city's celebrations. An advocate for the Israeli hostages held in Gaza discusses her book, “When We See You Again,” and the sports journalist explains his Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation of an N.B. A. team.

Knicks jersey, FIFA shirt and a Puerto Rican parade hat: Archbishop embraces NYC's big weekend The archbishop said he watched every minute of the Knicks' championship win and praised sports for bringing people together.





WNYC / 🏆 602. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Election Fraud DHS Local Officials Trump Voter Data

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at SFO, San Jose locationsSanta Clara County health officials are urging the public to monitor for symptoms after a resident diagnosed with measles traveled through SFO and visited two San Jose businesses while contagious.

Read more »

Washington D.C. Primary Election Amid Federal Pushback and New Voting SystemWashington D.C. is preparing for its primary election amidst a complex backdrop of federal intervention by President Trump, multiple open top offices, and the rollout of a new ranked-choice voting system. Campaign signs populate neighborhoods, highlighting a competitive mayoral race that underscores divisions within the Democratic party. The election represents a critical moment for the district's governance and political direction.

Read more »

2026 Election: Maricopa County battle grows amid escalating feud between officialsA legal feud over voting-related matters has intensified between Maricopa County officials, with just weeks to go before the July primary.

Read more »

Urgent Efforts Underway to Save Crumbling Pacifica Pier as Officials Plead for Federal AidFederal, state, and local leaders are urging the Trump administration to provide emergency disaster funding for Pacifica Municipal Pier, which is at risk of collapse after significant cracking at its base. Efforts to stabilize the structure with rip-rap boulders are underway, but officials warn that without immediate federal assistance, the pier could suffer a catastrophic failure.

Read more »