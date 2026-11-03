2026 Election Night Guide: Poll Closure Times by State and Expected Result Delays

Track the 2024 election results hour by hour. This guide details poll closing times across key states like Florida, Texas, and Georgia, and predicts when vote counts will reach decisive thresholds.

Voters across the United States are preparing to decide thousands of races on Tuesday, requiring a precise understanding of poll closure times and vote counting timelines. The election night schedule spans from 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time to 1 a.m., with the final polls closing in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska. Tracking these specific hourly breakdowns is essential for following the rapid developments in key battleground states and understanding when definitive winners will be declared.

The first polls of the night will close in most of Indiana and Kentucky at 6 p.m., though no statewide winners will be declared until 7 p.m. when the last polls close. Voters can expect early indications of sentiment from competitive U.S. House races in Indiana's 5th district and Kentucky's 6th district. These initial results may appear before the statewide outcomes are finalized, providing early data points for the evening's narrative.

Also read 2026 US Election Night Timeline Poll Closures and Results

At 7 p.m., all polls close in six states, including Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia, which typically complete nearly all vote counting on election night. Historical data from the 2024 election shows these states reaching the halfway mark in the 8 p.m. hour and hitting 90% completion by late night. Florida polls also close at 7 p.m., but statewide results wait until 8 p.m. when Central Time polls shut down. Key Senate and gubernatorial races in these states are expected to yield rapid results due to efficient processing.

North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia polls close at 7:30 p.m., with vote counts reaching the halfway point around 9 p.m. and 90% completion by the 11 p.m. hour. The Associated Press declared winners in several competitive Ohio Senate races late in the evening during the last election cycle. Major contests to watch include U.S. Senate races in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Ohio, alongside crucial House races that often determine chamber control.

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The 8 p.m. hour brings significant activity as polls close in Florida, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Texas. Florida tends to have one of the faster counts in this slot, often reaching 90% completion by 8:07 p.m. based on 2024 trends. In contrast, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire take longer, with 90% completion not occurring until after midnight. Michigan and Texas close their primary polls at 8 p.m., but statewide results await the final closures at 9 p.m., adding complexity to the evening's count.

Arkansas polls close at 8:30 p.m., adding another layer to the central and southern regions' election night flow. Key races to monitor include U.S. Senate contests in Florida, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as gubernatorial races in Florida and Pennsylvania. U.S. House races in Alabama, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas are also critical, with early data often shaping the broader political narrative for the rest of the night.

The 9 p.m. logjam sees polls close in fifteen states, including major battlegrounds like Arizona, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, Texas, and Wisconsin. Vote counts in Iowa, Nebraska, New York, and Wisconsin typically reach the halfway mark around 10 p.m., while Minnesota is slower, hitting 50% at 11:29 p.m. Arizona presents a unique delay, with polls closing at 9 p.m. but results held until 10 p.m. to synchronize with western time zones.

Count speeds vary significantly in the 9 p.m. group, with Kansas and Texas reaching 90% completion by midnight, while Michigan trails, hitting that threshold at 4:50 a.m. the next day. Key contests in this hour include U.S. Senate races in Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, and Texas, as well as numerous gubernatorial and House races. These outcomes often reflect shifting political allegiances in diverse districts and can determine the balance of power in Congress.

Montana, Nevada, and Utah polls close at 10 p.m, with eastern portions of Idaho and Oregon also voting during this window. Congressional and gubernatorial races in Arizona remain relevant here, as results are synchronized with western closures. The 11 p.m. hour marks the end of the standard voting day for most jurisdictions, including California and Washington, which conduct elections primarily by mail.

Mail-in ballots in California and Washington create substantial delays, with final tallies often arriving days after Election Day. In the 2024 election, nearly 38% of California votes and 33% of Washington votes were not counted on election night. Washington reached 90% completion by November 9, while California did not reach the same mark until November 14, highlighting the potential for delayed results in these populous states.

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Key contests in the late hour include the California governor race, Proposition 40, and U.S. House races in California and Washington. Voters should anticipate that early leads in these states may shift significantly as mail-in ballots are processed. Analysts will closely watch these final updates to determine if states remain too close to call, potentially delaying declarations until the following morning.

Polls close in Hawaii and almost all of Alaska at midnight, with the final polls of the 2026 midterms closing at 1 a.m. in the Aleutian Islands. Alaska's voting pattern mirrors California's, with mail and early in-person ballots comprising a large portion of the total vote. In 2024, about 25% of Alaska's vote was not counted on election night, with bulk results expected before November 18.

The final hours of election night require patience as remote and mail-in votes are processed across the country. The disparity in counting speeds between states like Georgia and Texas versus California and Alaska underscores the importance of understanding local election laws. Voters should rely on official state sources for final, certified results rather than early projections.

While early reporting provides valuable insights, the complete picture of the 2026 midterms will only emerge as all votes are counted and certified. The timeline from 6 p.m. to the following days illustrates the complexity of managing a national election across multiple time zones and voting methods. Staying informed through reliable sources will be crucial for understanding the final outcomes.

This comprehensive guide serves as a reference for tracking the progression of the election night. By understanding when polls close and how quickly results are likely to flow, readers can better navigate the hours of uncertainty that often characterize American elections. The data provided offers a structured approach to following the developments in real time.