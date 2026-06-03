Election highlights: Candidates advance to midterm battles in California, Iowa, N.J. and 3 other states

Follow the latest Trump administration news and primary coverage as election races unfold in New Jersey, California, Iowa and other states.

Election highlights: Candidates advance to midterm battles in California, Iowa, N.J. and 3 other statesVoters casting their ballots inside City Hall in San Francisco yesterday.to succeed Democratic Gov.

Gavin Newsom, remains too early to call with more than half of the votes counted. The state also held a slew ofas party voters rejected President Donald Trump’s late endorsement. Before yesterday’s elections, no Trump-endorsed candidate for governor, the House or the Senate had lost a primary in the midterm elections.that could play roles in determining control of the House in November, when Republicans will be defending a razor-thin majority.

Rebecca Bennett, a former Navy helicopter pilot and healthcare executive, has won the Democratic primary in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, NBC News projects, setting up a general election campaign against Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. Bennett defeated physician Tina Shah, former Small Business Administration official Michael Roth and business owner Brian Varela for the Democratic nomination.

Now, she will take on Kean in a district that Trump carried by just 1 percentage point in 2024, making it one of the most tightly divided districts in the country. Kean, who was first elected in 2022 and was unopposed in the Republican primary, won re-election by more than 5 points in 2024, running ahead of Trump.or been seen in public since March 5 because of what his office describes as a “personal medical issue.

” Yesterday,that he will return to the Capitol “within a matter of weeks,” when, he said, he will be “completely transparent as to the nature of my medical condition. ”, NBC News projects, advancing from a combative primary to a potentially competitive general election in a state that has favored Republicans in recent elections. Turek, 47, defeated state Sen. Zach Wahls and will face Rep.

Ashley Hinson, who won yesterday's GOP primary with Trump’s endorsement, in the general election. , whose “prairie populism” was a staple of Iowa politics until his retirement in 2014. In his victory speech Tuesday night, he reached out to Wahls’ supporters. Rep.

Randy Feenstra conceded to businessman Zach Lahn in Iowa’s Republican primary for governor last night as party voters rejected Trump’s late endorsement. NBC News has not projected a result in the primary. But Billy Fuerst, a spokesperson for Feenstra’s campaign, confirmed that he has conceded to Lahn. Up to this point, no Trump-backed candidate for governor, the House or the Senate has lost a primary in the midterm elections.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass opened a sizable lead last night in her run for re-election, but not enough to win a majority, meaning she advanced to a runoff election in November, NBC News projects. Bass will face either reality television star Spencer Pratt, who remains in second, or city councilmember Nithya Raman, who trails in third. The race remained too early to call this morning with 50% of the expected vote counted, according to NBC News’ Decision Desk.

Three main candidates — former Fox News host Steve Hilton, a Republican, and two Democrats, former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and billionaire activist Tom Steyer — are competing for two spots in the general election, with the candidate in fourth place, Republican Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, running well behind.with about half of votes still left to count, while Becerra had 26% and Steyer had 20%. Bianco was the only other candidate in double digits, at 11%.





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