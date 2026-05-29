Election Extra! PAC mailer hits Wiener and Chan on Israel

Also, congressional candidates share their housing platforms and governing postures and GrowSF trolls a progressive voter guide

You can now count the days remaining until San Francisco’s June 2 election on one hand. With five days to go, candidates and the PACs backing them are, tech centimillionaire and former chief of staff to Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is sending out a mailer that says he is the best choice for those who wish that American aid to Israel would end. Plus: A forever-candidate in District 4, beef between two voter guides with opposing politics, and the perks of a Pelosi endorsement. A new mailer hitting State Sen. Scott Wiener and Chan on Gaza will arrive in San Francisco mailboxes soon.

“Only Saikat Chakrabarti supports an immediate, permanent arms embargo and sanctions on Israel,” it says over a picture of Gaza, in ruins after years of warfare. Wiener, the mailer said, “forced the firing of Sonoma State’s president and a longtime UCSF medical professor over Israel. ” to divest the university’s investments from Israel and boycott Israeli academic institutions, saying that the goal of the activists pushing for those terms “is the destruction of Israel.

” where she discussed students’ concerns that an Israeli student may have “participated in the genocide of Palestinians in the IDF before matriculating into medical school in CA.” The mailer is paid for by A Fight Worth Having, a PAC run by Corbin Trent, who worked with Chakrabarti insending both offensive weapons and defensive systems to be sent to Israel and said he thinks the government should be issuing sanctions against Israel as leverage to stop its genocide in Gaza.offensive weapons sales to Israel and said that funding for Israeli missile defense systems should be paired with humanitarian aid and a ceasefire.

She declined to take a stance on sanctioning Israel.with Sophia Andary, a Lebanese-American activist, which said, “We can no longer justify sending U.S. taxpayer money, aid, or weapons to Israel while it continues to carry out attacks on its neighbors and obstruct life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza. The United States must urgently reconsider its role and move toward meaningful accountability, including possible sanctions.

”to call Israel’s actions in Gaza a genocide, sparking backlash that led him to say that he now does think it’s a genocide. He isNew mail hitting SF mailboxes this week.

Next Tuesday San Francisco can take the first step in sending an amazing leader to Congress. Saikat Chakrabarti is the best choice for this moment.has been putting out recommendations with “the goal of building a progressive governing majority” in San Francisco politics — you may have received their hot pink guide in the mail this year. But this year, the League will have some competition on Google.

Search “pissed off voter guide” and the first result may well be a sponsored result fromThe two voter guides gave almost completely opposite endorsements for June’s election. The only ones they agree on are yes on the earthquake bond Prop. A and reelecting Secretary of State Shirley Weber and Board of Equalization member Sally Lieber. On every other endorsement — Congress, Board of Supervisors, Governor, Board of Education, Propositions B, C, and D — they diverged.

“It’s unacceptable for GrowSF to dilute our trademark with their ad-bot campaign, and we are looking into appropriate legal measures to protect our decades-long trusted trademark,” the League of Pissed Off Voters steering committee wrote in a statement. “GrowSF is proud to support leaders who are delivering real progress,” GrowSF co-founder Sachin Agarwal said.

“We invite the League to join us in fighting for a safer, more affordable San Francisco, and for a government focused on solutions, not dysfunction or political gridlock. ”Chan for Congress, and now Chan is benefiting from Pelosi’s fundraising prowess. Two PACs affiliated with Pelosi, PAC to the Future and Nancy Pelosi for Congress, put $14,000 into Chan’s campaign on May 27. It’s a significant chunk of money for Chan, who has struggled to keep pace with her opponents financially.

Chan had raised around $651,000 as of May 21, far less than Wiener’s $3.9 million. Chakrabarti had raised $416,000, but he is primarily self-financing his campaign and has put in $9.9 million so far. David Lee has run for District 1 supervisor three times and for State Assembly once. Though he has yet to win, his presence in the race has shaped final outcomes.

Now, he’s running for District 4 supervisor. How is his candidacy changing this race? And could he even win? Mission Local has published two more Q&As with them — one on how they will make housing more affordable and another on how they plan to get stuff done in Congress.

Io is a staff reporter at Mission Local covering city hall and S.F. politics. She is a part of Report for America, which supports journalists in local newsrooms. Io was born and raised in San Francisco and previously reported on the city while working for her high school newspaper, The Lowell. She studied the history of science at Harvard and wrote for The Harvard Crimson.

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