With four days to go, campaigns are mobilizing to get out the vote. Also, Mission Local surveys readers about their next congressperson

District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan answers a question during a Congressional debate hosted by the Latino Democratic Club at the Brava Theater Center on Feb. 11, 2026.

Photo by Mariana Garcia. Election day is just four days away, and campaigns are mobilizing to get out the vote – and seeing last-minute cash injections. Two new PACs have put $435,000 behind Supervisor Connie Chan, while even more money pours into the fight over Prop. D. Two mysterious PACs have started spending big for Chan.

Pro-Choice Majority Action and Rising Tide Collective put in $325,000 and $110,000, respectively, for digital ads and text messages to voters late last week. Who is funding these groups and why they chose to get involved at this late date is unclear — both PACs only started spending in the past two weeks, so they have yet to file any disclosures saying where their funding is coming from.

But, Pro-Choice Majority Action seems to be affiliated with other Democratic PACs and both use the same treasurer, Blue Wave Politics, a left-wing political consulting firm.. And though the funding is coming in at the last minute, Chan is neck and neck with Saikat Chakrabarti for the No. 2 slot, and every vote counts. Chan has lagged behind her opponents financially — while State Sen.

Scott Wiener has raised $3.9 million and former tech executive Chakrabarti has putof his own money into his campaign, she has raised only $651,000. She has gotten a boost, though, from Working Families for San Francisco, a labor-funded PAC that has put about $350,000 behind Chan since mid-April. to the campaign opposing the “Overpaid CEO tax” in the last two days.

While the group has launched a blog and voter guide endorsing moderate candidates around the Bay Area and Los Angeles, it’s the first contribution the group has made to any San Francisco campaign. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Foundation, a longstanding Bay Area charity, gave $50,000 in support of the “Overpaid CEO tax” on Wednesday.

For the first time in almost 40 years, San Franciscans will be sending a new congressperson to Capitol Hill, and they are ready for some change. want their new representative to bring a fresh approach, while 19 percent want Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s approach to continue. also asked readers what their top issues are, whether they want their congressperson focused more on national issues or local issues, and more. Io is a staff reporter at Mission Local covering city hall and S.F. politics.

She is a part of Report for America, which supports journalists in local newsrooms. Io was born and raised in San Francisco and previously reported on the city while working for her high school newspaper, The Lowell. She studied the history of science at Harvard and wrote for The Harvard Crimson. Kelly Waldron is a data reporter at Mission Local.

She studied Geography at McGill University and worked at a remote sensing company in Montreal, analyzing methane data, before turning to journalism and earning a master's degree from Columbia Journalism School. You can reach her on Signal @kwaldron.60. Please keep your comments short and civil. Do not leave multiple comments under multiple names on one article.

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