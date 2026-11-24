In the wake of the overwhelming victory for Democrats in the midterm elections, Trump has broadly appeared to accept the results. His followers are devastated.

With his head in his hands, Joe Oltmann cut a dejected figure. For weeks, the seasoned election denier had promoted the baseless conspiracy theory that the midterms were rigged.

He said he had sent the White Houselaying out in excruciating detail a conspiracy theory about how former Venezuelan officials had infiltrated the US electoral system to rig the outcome in favor of the Democrats. He had even, he claimed, spoken on the phone to President Donald Trump.the losses were the result of his name not appearing on the ballot.

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While he shared some election conspiracy theories in the days after the election, he’s taken very little action since. , but are frustrated by the president’s lack of fervor or seeming interest in overturning the results. These figures are making increasingly desperate demands of the president, including declaring martial law and ordering military tribunals.

“We can walk into every voting and say: ‘Take this equipment, throw it out in the street,’” says Oltmann. “We can do that … that's not violent … We're just doing our jobs as Americans.

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” These calls for action echo very similar demands made in the weeks leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and some of the same figures are involved—though allies in the administration that once boosted their lies appear to have gone silent.

“This is a carbon copy of 2020,” said Patrick Byrne, the founder of Overstock.com who claims to have spent $100 million on promoting election integrity over the last six years, on a podcast on Saturday. He also claimed that, two weeks before the attack on the Capitol, he was in a room with Trump advocating for the same measures he is asking Trump to take now.

The big difference this time around, however, is that, so far, Trump has not been leading the charge. In the weeks after his election loss to former president Joe Biden in 2020, Trump was quick to seize on claims that the election had been rigged. In the lead-up to this year’s midterms, Trump and his administration did everything they could to: “Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???

Some early voting “dumps” were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote. It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter! President DJT. ” Election deniers on X and Telegram celebrated, believing that Trump was about to fully endorse their community once again.

But in the weeks since, Trump has refrained from posting much of anything about stolen or rigged elections, save for a few “I am going to give evidence to the president today … I have a wealth of evidence,” Peter Ticktin, a lawyer and former schoolfriend of Trump, told WIRED in an interview on November 11. Ticktin refused to share the evidence with WIRED and said the documents came from “various sources, some who prefer to be anonymous.

” Ticktin also said he would speak directly to Trump about the issues and would be advocating for the president to “nullify all of the results of the last election and declare martial law. ” Ticktin told WIRED on Monday that he had not yet spoken with the president and was hoping to soon.

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Ticktin appears resigned: “If we take him for what he's saying at this point in time, he's not planning to do anything beyond cooperate with the globalists. ” While many on the right have followed Trump’s lead in ignoring claims about rigged midterms, a significant number of Republicans believe that the midterm votesMajor election deniers are split over what to do now.

Byrne, for example, disagrees with Oltmann’s suggestion to seize voting machines—but he has another plan: reinstate Michael Flynn, a prolific election denier, to his former role as Trump’s national security adviser.

“Instead of going straight to insurrection, uses current authorities to go inspect hard drives in 12 cities, and you bring Michael Flynn in as national security adviser, and then turn it over to Michael. Michael can get this all done by December 1,” Byrne said over the weekend.

“If you do find foreign activity … then say, OK, I'm nullifying this election, I'm declaring a new election in 120 days. ”“a master class by the GOP in how to fail. ” The White House did not respond to a request for comment.is a reporter at WIRED covering disinformation, online extremism, and how these two online trends impact people’s lives across the globe, with a special focus on the 2024 US presidential election.

Prior to joining WIRED, he worked at VICE News. He lives in Ireland. ...