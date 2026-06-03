Election Day Results: Key Races to Watch in Orange County

Get the latest updates on the most competitive races in Orange County, including the county supervisor and clerk-recorder contests. Our team will break down the key issues and candidates to watch.

The first batch of results released by officials typically includes vote-by-mail ballots received before Election Day and early votes cast at vote centers. After that first release, we'll get in-person votes from Election Day .

Later releases will include by mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day or returned to a voting center or dropbox. Keep in mind that, in tight races particularly, the winner may not be known for days or weeks after Election Day. That's because early voting and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted.

The five county supervisors are some of the most powerful people in Orange County, deciding nearly $11 billion in spending each year on key government services, including law enforcement, infrastructure, public health and mental health. They also oversee much of the county's social safety net, including operating county shelters and funding permanent supportive housing. A candidate could win outright with more than 50% of votes cast.

If no candidate crosses that threshold, the top two finishers will compete in a runoff in the November general election. The clerk-recorder is Orange County's data recordkeeper, and this officeholder tracks a wide range of records, including public money and birth certificates, for 3.2 million residents. A candidate could win outright with more than 50% of the votes cast.

The five trustees who make up the board serve as an appeals committee for students who want to transfer districts and for students who are expelled, rule on charter school appeals and approve the county Department of Education's budget. Orange County Board of Education seats are determined in the primary in a 'winner-take-all' or 'plurality' election. That means whoever has the most votes wins - even if they don't have more than 50%.

This is one of the few races on the ballot that is all but officially decided. Stefan Bean, a former charter school president, is running unopposed. The Auditor-Controller keeps track of the county's financial records and makes sure departments are using funds correctly and following laws, policies and contract requirements.

The auditor-controller will have to make sure that no dollar goes to waste as the county deals with shrinking support from the federal government and its obligations to fund payouts from the Orange County Board of Education seats are determined in the primary in a 'winner-take-all' or 'plurality' election. That means whoever has the most votes wins - even if they don't have more than 50%.

This is one of the few races on the ballot that is all but officially decided. Incumbent Andrew N. Hamilton was unopposed. He was first elected as Orange County's auditor-controller in 2022. He has about 35 years of experience as a certified public accountant in the public and private sectors.

Residential and business properties in Orange County are valued at over $850 billion. Taxes from those properties help fund county services like parks and the Sheriff's Department. The assessor determines the taxable value of properties and who gets exemptions. Orange County has nearly a half million students in its public education system across 28 school districts.

Those districts, like many across the state, have been struggling with budgets amid declining student enrollment. This is an open race - four candidates are vying to take over the post from Doug Chaffee, who is termed out in January 2027





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