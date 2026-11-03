Election Day: Five things to watch for in California

Democrats take back Congress? A new governor, a tax on billionaires and more in a high-stakes midterm

Voting booths are seen on Oct. 5, 2026, at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office in San Jose, Calif. It’s not a presidential election.

But it’s the next biggest thing. The stakes are sky-high across the Bay Area, California and the United States in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Voters will decide whether to put significant checks on President Donald Trump in the final two years of his presidency by giving Democrats majority control of the House of Representatives and perhaps the U.S. Senate. They also will choose California’s next governor to succeed Gavin Newsom, whose 8-year governorship ends in two months due to term limits.

Also read Election Day 2026: California governor, LA mayor candidates make final push

Across California key tax questions will be decided — from whether to impose a one-time, first-in-the-nation 5% tax on billionaires’ wealth to whether Bay Area voters will increase local sales taxes to throw a funding life preserver to struggling transit agencies like BART, VTA, AC Transit and Caltrain. Polls on the East Coast begin to close at 4 p.m. PST and in California at 8 p.m. Here are five things to watch as the returns come in:Steve Hilton, left, and Xavier Becerra speak during a break in a California gubernatorial debate hosted by CBS LA at Pomona College in Claremont, Calif.

, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. In deep blue California, no Republican has won a statewide election since 2006, when Arnold Schwarzenegger won the governor’s race and Steve Poizner of Los Gatos won the insurance commissioner contest. Republican Steve Hilton, a former Fox News commentator and British political strategist, has trailed Democrat Xavier Becerra by double digits in nearly every poll this fall.

Although Trump endorsed Hilton, the national Republican Party and major national donors have all but written him off, declining to pour the tens of millions of dollars they have spent on other close gubernatorial contests in states like Ohio and Texas in the Golden State. A UC Berkeley IGS poll released Friday showed Becerra with a 27-point lead over Hilton. Three days earlier, a PPIC poll had Becerra with a 24-point lead.

In 2018, Newsom beat Republican John Cox by 24 points. If Becerra, the state’s former attorney general and a former LA congressman, wins by more than 24 points it will be the biggest landslide win in any California governor’s race since 1950 when Republican Earl Warren beat James Roosevelt, the son of FDR, 65% to 35%. Becerra also will become the first Latino elected governor since California became a state 176 years ago.

Look for this race to be called shortly after 8 pm by networks and the Associated Press. Becerra has said little about how he would govern, participating in only one debate, holding few press conferences, and appearing at limited open events, while coasting on a big lead driven by California’s 2-to-1 Democratic registration advantage and the state’s staunch opposition to Trump.

Will he give clues in his victory speech about where his priorities will be or how he will differ from Newsom on everything from high speed rail to homelessness? Barring a historic upset, California is about to enter a new era, led no longer by the son of San Francisco parents with close ties to the Getty family, but instead by the son of working class immigrants from Los Angeles. Pennsylvania Gov.

Josh Shapiro, left, and U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries attend the campaign event for Democratic congressional candidate Bob Brooks ahead of the midterm elections at a Steelworkers Union Hall in Bethlehem, Pa. , Sunday, July 26, 2026. Midterm elections are rarely good news for incumbent presidents. Overall, the party controlling the White House has lost House seats in 20 of the 22 midterm elections since 1938.

That’s 91% of the time. Polls and most analysts widely expect Democrats to win back the House this election. That would likely make Hakeem Jeffries of New York the first Black speaker of the House in American history on Jan. 3 when the new members are sworn in.

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It also would mean Democratic investigations, subpoenas and hearings into the Iran War, President Trump’s tariffs, business dealings that have brought him and his family hundreds of millions of dollars during the past two years, and the potential impeachment of some of his cabinet officials, such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. First, they hold a tiny House majority and have almost no room for error.

Democrats only need a net gain of three seats to secure the 218 needed to win back control of the House. During Trump’s last midterm election in 2018, Democrats gained 41 seats in the House, took back the majority and elected Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco as speaker.

Second, Trump has the lowest approval rating of any president before a midterm election since Harry Truman in 1946. Polls show the Iran War and his tariffs are broadly unpopular nationwide, and voters are angry about the price of gasoline and groceries, which have risen because of both. Midterm elections are nearly always a referendum on the incumbent president. And right now, the polls are clear: Far more Americans disapprove of Trump than approve of him.

Third, the “generic ballot” ballot question, in which surveys test the partisan mood in the country by asking voters whether they prefer Democrats or Republicans in the House of Representatives, is running 8 to 10 points in favor of Democrats. That question historically correlates closely with midterm election results. Republicans retaining control of the House this week under these massive political headwinds would be considered a political Houdini trick.

A Democratic win of 10 seats or fewer would be somewhat disappointing for Team Blue. Many analysts see a pickup of about 15 to 20 seats. Anything more than 30 would be considered a Democratic tidal wave. Many Republicans saw this trend coming: 37 House Republican incumbents retired or ran for other offices this year, an unusually high number.

“No serious analyst thinks Republicans will have a good night as midterm returns roll in,” wrote Henry Olson, a conservative political analyst and former California Assembly Republican Caucus staff member, Monday in the Washington Post. “The open question is whether it will be merely bad, terrible or something akin to being eaten by a Cyclops. ”Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters following a campaign stop Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, in Lewiston, Maine.

After the 2024 elections, Republicans won a 53-47 Senate majority. Because Vice President J.D. Vance casts the tie-breaking vote, Democrats need to gain at least four seats to take control. Also, many of the states with Senate races this year are bright red areas that Trump won by large margins in 2016, 2020 and 2024.

Places like Alaska, Texas, Ohio and Kansas. But remarkably, through a combination of the Iran War, cost of living issues, and several controversial candidates who won Republican primaries, Democrats now have a plausible path to picking up four or more seats. Simply put, Democrats need to hold existing blue seats in Georgia, New Hampshire and Michigan, where incumbent Jon Ossoff has a sizeable lead, and fellow Democrats Chris Pappas and Abdul El-Sayed also are ahead.

Then they need to pick up North Carolina, where former Gov. Roy Cooper has a commanding lead over Republican former party chair Michael Whatley for a net gain of one seat. And then pick up two more by flipping Republican seats in Iowa and Ohio, where polls show state Representative and two-time paralympian gold medalist Josh Turek and former Sen. Sherrod Brown ahead in close races against Republican Iowa representative Ashley Hinson and incumbent Ohio senator Jon Husted.

To capture the fourth and critical pickup, Democrats need to win one of the four Republican seats in Texas, Alaska, Kansas or Maine. In Texas, state representative James Talarico leads Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. In Alaska, congresswoman Mary Peltola, who defeated former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin in 2022 to win Alaska’s only House seat, is neck-and-neck with incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in a race that could take days to count.

Remarkably, in Kansas, no Democrat has won a Senate election since 1932, the year Franklin Roosevelt was first elected president. But Republican incumbent Roger Marshall is facing a fierce challenge by Democratic pastor Adam Hamilton. And in Maine, perhaps the marquee race, incumbent Susan Collins, who has won five senate elections in a row since 1996, confounding multiple Democratic attempts to topple her, slightly trails former state Senate president and logger Troy Jackson.

Collins is the only Republican senator from a state that Kamala Harris won in 2024. Democrats winning the Senate would make Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York the majority leader. They would likely block nearly all of Trump’s federal judge nominees over the next two years, which could be 100 or more jurists seeking lifetime appointments, including one or more U.S. Supreme Court justices if Clarence Thomas, 78, or Samuel Alito, 76, retires or dies.

Democratic candidate for US Senate James Talarico speaks during a campaign rally as part of his “New American Dream Tour” in Beeville, Texas, on Aug. 22, 2026. Ronaldo Schemidt — AFP/Getty Images North America/TNSIf races are close in the Florida and South Carolina senate elections, where Republicans have the edge in polls, it could be a good night for Democrats.

On the House side, watch Virginia: For the past eight elections in a row, the party that won VA-02, Virginia’s second congressional district, in Southern Virginia near Norfolk, has won the House. There, incumbent Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans is trying to hold off a strong challenge from former Democratic congresswoman Elaine Luria in a district Trump carried by less than a point in 2024. Both women are Navy veterans.

Political pros are watching the race closely as a bellwether for the rest of the night. A win by Kiggans would take the wind out of Democrats’ sails. A win by Luria could mean a blue wave is rising. By 5 p.m., polls will close in Maine and Texas.

Senate wins by Collins and Paxton would set back Democratic hopes of regaining the majority in the upper chamber. Democratic flips in those races would almost certainly mean they are on the road to control. Four key House races in Pennsylvania, where the polls also close at 5 p.m. PST, could offer a clear direction.

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Republican incumbents Scott Perry, Brian Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mackenzie and Rob Bresnahan are fighting for their political lives in eastern Pennsylvania districts in a state where Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro is cruising toward re-election amid a double-digit lead in the polls. If most or all of them lose, the House could be called for the Democrats while voters are still voting in California.

Speaking of California, the most closely fought House race in the Bay Area is the battle to succeed former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 85, in San Francisco. State Sen. Scott Wiener is challenging fellow Democrat Connie Chan, a county supervisor. Pelosi endorsed Chan after Wiener, who has written landmark state laws cutting red tape to ease housing construction, drew Pelosi’s ire after announcing his candidacy before Pelosi said she was retiring.

The city’s large Chinese-American community will play a key role, as will its significant gay community. Chan was born in Hong Kong. Wiener chairs the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus. Also of note: The perennial battle in the Central Valley over David Valadao’s seat.

Valdao, a Republican dairy farmer, is a target of Democrats every two years because his San Joaquin Valley House district often votes Democratic for president. He has hung on by appealing to the area’s farm culture. But this year, following California’s voter-approved redistricting and his vote for Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” that imposed stricter Medicaid eligibility rules and reduced federal money to states, he is considered particularly vulnerable to the latest Democratic challenger, liberal Democrat Randy Villegas.

A political science professor, Villegas has embraced “Medicare for All,” become a darling of the left, and seen Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trek out to Bakersfield last month to rally with him. President Donald Trump, left, and Google co-Founder Sergey Brin attend a dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla.

The most high-profile — and mostly highly bankrolled — ballot showdown this year in California, if not the entire country, is Proposition 40. If passed by a majority of voters, the first-in-the-nation measure, put on the ballot by a health care union, would impose a one-time 5% tax on the wealth of 240 billionaires who live in California. The money raised would go to offset health care funding cuts from the Trump administration.

But even in bright blue California the measure has run into a buzzsaw of opposition. Gavin Newsom opposed it, noting that the wealthiest 1% of Californians pay 40% of state income taxes, and worrying the measure could drive CEOs and moguls to other states, causing future deficits. Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton are nos also.

Billionaires themselves raised enormous sums of money to fight it, led by Google co-founder Sergey Brin, the 5th richest person in the world, who spent $108 million of his $220 billion net worth opposing it. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-San Jose, and the California State Democratic Party support it, saying the proposal is a landmark step toward fairness in an era marked by the largest gap between the rich and poor since the 1920s.

Polls showed the billionaire tax very close at first. In recent weeks, its support has fallen. Will there be an upset — making Prop 40 a liberal version of Prop 13, the famous 1978 tax-cutting ballot measure that reverberated across the country? Or will the measure fail amid a three-front war against the ultra-wealthy and many Democratic leaders whose job it is to balance the state’s budget?

Meanwhile, another tax on rich people, Proposition 3, also is before California voters. If approved, the measure would make permanent higher income taxes approved by voters in 2012 for residents in the 10.3% bracket to 12.3% . Overall, 89% of the tax, which is set to expire in 2031, goes to K-12 schools, and 11% goes to community colleges. Each year, it raises between $5 billion and $15 billion.

The California Teachers Association put the measure on the ballot. The California Taxpayers Association opposes it. Unlike the billionaire’s tax, it seems to have a better-than-even shot of passing. A PPIC poll last week found that 58% of voters back Proposition 3 while 41% said they will vote no. Finally, the biggest tax measure in the Bay Area involves five counties.

And lots of buses, trains and commuters. The “Regional Transit Measure,” known as Measure RTM, would raise sales taxes by half a percent in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties and a full 1% in San Francisco county. Lasting for 14 years, it would raise $1 billion a year to fund BART, Caltrain, VTA, SF Muni, AC Transit and other agencies.

The transit services have seen big deficits and steep drop-offs in riders since the Covid pandemic six years ago, when more Bay Area residents began working from home. Supporters say the measure is vital to reducing traffic on highways, limiting air pollution and helping low-income people get to work. Critics say the agencies are union-heavy bureaucracies that have failed to cut service or staff sizes to adjust to the new reality of fewer riders. Regional ballot measures are rare.

The nine Bay Area counties passed a $12 parcel tax in 2016, Measure AA, to provide $25 million a year for wetlands restoration and flood control around San Francisco Bay. A regional measure for a new sales tax typically would need a two-thirds majority to pass if state lawmakers had put it on the ballot.

But supporters collected signatures to qualify it instead, which lowered the bar to a simple majority of votes cast across the five counties — not 50% in each county. Gas prices are high. Food costs are too. Are Bay Area voters willing to tax only the wealthy?

Or reach into their own pockets again? The lack of a close governor’s race may reduce Republican turnout, which could increase the chances that RTM will pass. Haven’t voted yet? If your ballot is dropped off at a polling center by 8 p.m. or you are in line by 8 p.m., you can still vote.

To find out where, go to the California Secretary of State’s website:And no matter how you vote, remember the words of Abraham Lincoln: “Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters. ”