Election Day 2026 brings free doughnuts, sandwich deals and discounted rides to voters

Businesses and nonprofits are offering free food, discounted rides and other perks to Americans who cast ballots in the 2026 midterm elections. Many promotions avoid requiring proof of voting because federal law bars exchanging anything of value for a vote in federal elections.

Businesses and nonprofits across the country are offering freebies and discounts on Election Day 2026, rewarding Americans who show up to cast their ballots in the midterm elections.

Krispy Kreme Offers Free Doughnuts to Voters

The perks range from free doughnuts and bagels to discounted rides and pizza delivered to voters waiting in line. Krispy Kreme is making Election Day a little sweeter. Customers who visit a participating US shop and say they voted, or show an I Voted sticker, can get a free Original Glazed doughnut with no purchase necessary. The offer is limited to one doughnut per guest while supplies last.

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Showing up for our communities, whether by voting or volunteering at the polls, is worth celebrating, said Alison Holder, Krispy Kreme chief brand and product officer. We are happy to make Election Day a little sweeter by sharing a free Original Glazed doughnut with participating guests. Election Day this year falls on National Sandwich Day, so sub shops are offering deals at participating locations nationwide.

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Sandwich Chains Give Away Free Subs on Election Day

Jersey Mike's is giving away a free sandwich, while Potbelly customers who order a BIG or Original sandwich can get a second Original sandwich, wrap or bowl free. Jimmy John's JJ Rewards members who order through the app or use promo code SANDWICH can buy one sandwich and get a second free, including 8-inch Originals, Favorites, Toasted subs excluding brisket, Plain Slims, Little Johns and Wraps.

Subway is offering a free footlong with the purchase of another footlong of equal or lesser value through Nov. 8. The offer will be automatically added to current and new Sub Club members wallets. Firehouse Subs and Penn Station are also among the chains participating in Election Day and National Sandwich Day promotions. Since some exclusions may apply, it is best to check with your local restaurant before ordering.

Rideshare And Scooter Providers Offer Ride Discounts

Rideshare giants are helping voters get to the polls. Uber riders can enter the promo code VOTEUBER, and Lyft customers can use VOTE26 for discounted rides. E-scooter and e-bike provider Lime launched its Lime to the Polls program, giving voters free rides when they use the code VOTE26 to get to and from their polling place, early voting site or ballot drop box where applicable.

Rental car company Hertz is offering one free rental day with the purchase of at least one additional day. The deal applies to rentals of two or more consecutive days booked through Nov. 3 at participating locations, using the code 211636 on Hertz website. If the wait to vote is long, the nonpartisan nonprofit group Pizza to the Polls delivers slices from local restaurants to voters waiting in line.

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Voters can visit polls.pizza, upload a photo of the line and share their location. The group also accepts donations to send food to voters. Yeastie Boys Bagels is also dishing out rewards. Voters who show proof they cast a ballot can get a free bagel and schmear when they visit the truck in person.

Transit Authorities Waive Fares For Poll Access

Many local transit authorities across the country are waiving fares entirely today. Systems like the Southern California Metro and various municipal bus routes are offering free transit all day long to ensure public polling access. Federal law bars offering anything of value in exchange for voting, or for withholding a vote, in elections involving federal candidates. That is why many Election Day promotions are set up so customers do not have to prove they voted.

Information from this story was gathered from Krispy Kreme, Firehouse Subs, Jersey Mike's, Potbelly, Jimmy John's, Penn Station, Subway, Uber, Lyft, Lime, Hertz, Pizza to the Polls and Yeastie Boys Bagels.