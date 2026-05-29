Election 2026: Lesil McGuire, former state lawmaker, joins governor’s race

Former state legislator Lesil McGuire, R-Anchorage, filed to run for governor Friday, expanding the list of prospective candidates to 19.

McGuire served in Alaska’s House of Representatives from 2001 to 2006 before joining the Senate in 2007, a tenure that ended in 2016. Her entry into the race adds a familiar name to an already crowded field.

McGuire has remained active in Alaska politics since leaving the Legislature, most recently as a prominent advocate for the state’s ranked-choice voting system. McGuire has not made any statements on her candidacy on her social media pages. Alaska’s News Source has reached out to McGuire for comment around 10:30 a.m.— the successful 2024 effort to preserve Alaska’s open primary and ranked-choice voting system against a repeal ballot measure. The measure was defeated by just 664 votes.

“We are thrilled that Alaskans from all over the state with diverse views and different backgrounds came together to preserve the system that empowers voters to elect representatives that will put Alaska first,” McGuire and campaign executive director Juli Lucky said in a joint statement following the November 2024 results. “With more than 60% of Alaskans not affiliated with a political party, we need to ensure that every Alaskan’s voice is heard at every step of the process,” McGuire said at the time.

— and co-developed S.B. 128, a proposal to restructure the Permanent Fund to help close the state’s multi-billion dollar budget gap. S.B. 128 passed the Senate but stalled in the House. , which recognized the third Saturday of June as Juneteenth Day in Alaska — a precursor to the state’s 2024 law officially designating Juneteenth as a state holiday. During her time in the legislature, McGuire was a member of the Bipartisan Coalition and was a 2014 lieutenant governor candidate.

In 2021, she “As a small western state, seniority is the one thing that we’re guaranteed under the Senate structure and the Constitution, and availing ourselves of that is critical,” McGuire said at the time. Including McGuire, there are 19 who have announced plans to run for governor.

Those include:Police name man shot, killed by 3 officers on east Anchorage roadway Artist behind Anchorage whale mural says federal law was violated when Dallas work was painted over for FIFA World Cup3 climbers die after falling on Mt. McKinley





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