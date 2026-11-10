Election 2026: In LA County, ‘no data center’-aligned candidates are notching wins amid national backlash

The data center backlash in LA County hit home this election, as several local candidates vied for office, with some success. With another ban on its way to a win, even less candidates who didn’t win are celebrating their momentum.

Demonstrators protest against data centers at Schabarum Park rally on Oct. 18, 2026, on Rowland Heights. Jillian Conde with the bullhorn during a rally against data centers at Schabarum Park on Oct. 18, 2026, on Rowland Heights.

This year, several Los Angeles County organizers became leaders in a coalition against data centers — an effort that appears to be paying off as a local, voter-approved ban marches to an election win and leaders themselves find success in their own bids for local city council and board seats. The success aligns with a national wave of electoral pushback against the centers, the artificial intelligence-powering hubs that have become a flashpoint over the power of big tech, the impact on utility rates, environmental quality and the cost of living.

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Local candidates and experts say this November’s election results — win or lose — signal something broader about voters’ “appetite for change” in L.A. County, which will continue, they added. L.A.

County’s San Gabriel Valley has become a kind of hotspot, where for months even the hint of a proposal to build centers – and their cousins, While L.A. county is not as densely populated with such centers as other areas of the country, by November, their success in keeping it that way spurred several leaders to run their own campaigns for local office this November. Among them was No Data Center San Gabriel Valley organizer Amy J. Wong Alhambra’s Amy Wong, who by Monday was leading in her race for a seat on the City Council.

With nearly 60% of the vote, she appeared on her way to a win. Wong, who helped campaign for a successful, historic ban in Monterey Park last June after concerns about a potential hyperscale artificial intelligence data center first broke late last year, started her campaign for Alhambra Council on the trail of the anti-data center fight.

“Clearly, there’s an appetite for change,” Wong said last week, as results from the Nov. 3 election showed her with a sizable lead over her opponent Ron Sahu. “The No Data Center movement inspired organizers in the San Gabriel Valley, both new and experienced, to run for local office and challenge the status quo. Residents are looking for leaders who will protect our health and quality of life, and put people first, before Big Tech and corporate interests.

”Part of Wong’s campaign has been based on anti-data center legislation, like Alhambra’s Measure DB, which by Monday was on its way to a resounding win, with nearly 84% of the vote, much like its historic predecessor in neighboring Monterey Park last June. Alhambra City Council member Jeffrey Maloney has said more responsible land development and use is needed in Alhambra, so he was “not surprised” at the measure’s popularity.

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The measure would update the city’s municipal code to define “data centers” and prohibit them in all development zones in the city. Brandon Macias, a candidate for Rowland Unified School District School Board, speaks to a crowd during a rally against data centers at Schabarum Park on Oct. 18, 2026, on Rowland Heights.

Speaking to the broader “blue wave” nationwide in this November’s election, Wong, who was endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, said “people want a greater say in what happens in their neighborhoods. ” “I think the blue wave shows that voters are ready for leadership that challenges the status quo, puts people before special interests, and delivers practical solutions to issues affecting their everyday lives, especially affordability,” Wong said.

“Our campaign showed that people-centered leadership resonates with voters. ” Grassroots anti-data center organizers Steven Kung, left, from Monterey Park, and Amy J. Wong, from Alhambra, are running for office on the November ballot. That status quo was getting a robust challenge from an anti-data center leader in Monterey Park this election cycle. By Monday, District 5 challenger Steven Kung was trailing incumbent Vinh Ngo by only four votes in a race that has grown ever tighter each day.

Kung, who co-led efforts as a co-founder of No Data Center Monterey Park, called the close race “a political shift that is seismic. ” “A lot of our campaign was running as the ‘No Data Center’ candidate, and since 88% of the voters in Monterey Park voted to ban data centers, we believe we could capture a lot of that vote,” Kung said.

Kung pointed to Ngo’s leadership during the data center fight in Monterey Park as a precursor to his own council run. Kung has sought to tie Ngo to efforts to build a center in town. He said Saturn Park Advisory Review Committee’s land-use meetings in 2024 — which Ngo partly oversaw — favored data center use.

Ngo, a senior banking vice president active in civic affairs, was first elected in 2022, and gained praise for his leadership in the aftermath amid the tragedy of the mass shooting in Monterey Park the following year. But in a year when voters moods have shifted against many incumbents, he was mindful of the political moment.

While data center regulation itself was not on most midterm ballots, candidates from across the county fused data center pushback into their campaign platforms, and found success as they toppled longtime governorships in Texas, Ohio, Georgia, Nevada and Iowa, many of which are data center hot spots. That critique — particularly as it related to utility prices — aligned with general concerns about the cost of living. It was a key campaign push for Democrats.

Jason Turcotte, communications professor and department chair at Cal Poly Pomona, said populist ideas like anti-data center sentiment signals to voters that a candidate is “outside of the establishment,” adding that incumbency is a “harder sell” for voters. An October Gallup poll cited a record-low 43% of support for Congressional incumbency, with a September Gallup poll citing a record-high 89% of adults worried about government corruption.

Texas saw Democrat James Talarico take Republican Senator John Cornyn’s seat and Democrat Gina Hinojosa take Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s, marking historic shifts to Texas’s political makeup. Kansas elected Democrat Adam Hamilton, the first Democratic senator to represent Kansas since 1932.

“The longer you’re in an office and in an institution, the more susceptible you are to influences from power,” Turcotte said. “You could see it in the results on Tuesday, right? We’re seeing this on a large scale. There’s a lot of distrust of institutions … a rhetorical strategy and an issue that plays better for a challenger, because if you’ve been entrenched in the political system for too long, it’s a harder sell.

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” Not all anti-data center candidates scored wins this election. The advantages of incumbency remained formidable. Having recently conceded in her race for city council, West Covina challenger Leslie Garcia — a vocal advocate against large-scale data center development in the San Gabriel Valley — trailed behind District 2 incumbent Letty Lopez-Viado. Leslie Garcia was a candidate for West Covina City Council District 2 in 2026.

She called the experience “exhilarating. ” “Me and Steven, having grassroots campaigns and stepping up, being powered by the people … are excited to put money and hours behind candidates that truly represent them,” Garcia said.

“Despite the outcome, this is still a really exciting election, and seeing that the incumbent doesn’t have the majority of votes, it tells a story in West Covina,” pointing to how in 2026 and 2018, Lopez won her race with less than 50% of the vote. Claremont McKenna College political philosophy Professor Susan McWilliams Barndt said that first-time candidates, like Kung and Garcia, who are both riding on national anti-incumbent and anti-data center movements, “don’t need to have the formal support of a party anymore to be able to put together a really distinctive run for office” — what she called a stark difference to elections over a decade ago.

“AI data centers are a good example of this,” McWilliams said. “People fairly across the board are very suspicious that there are alliances of established powers that cross from business to politics to technology, and in some ways are distrustful of all of those networks, and we’ve seen variations of that among both Democrats and Republicans … starting off without any perception that you’re in somebody else’s pocket is probably an advantage for candidates.

”She doesn’t think the anti-data center issue translates well for school board races, where the primary issues are education and financial solvency. Speaking to No Data Center San Gabriel Valley candidates’ varying successes, Garcia said “the issues of data centers are more clear when it comes to somebody running for city council” — and both McWilliams and Turcotte agreed.

“People, not wrongly, think that the city councils have more ability to stop data centers than people on school boards,” McWilliams said. “School board races tend to be focused fairly tightly on questions of cost and curriculum. ” Of the three No Data Center San Gabriel Valley members running in school board elections, Bassett Unified School District’s Samuel Brown was the only candidate poised to win a Board of Education seat.

Brown’s race is a five-candidate competition for three seats; he’s leading the race, at 27.02% of the vote. Rowland Unified School District’s Falynn Love Thompson and Brandon Macias had not won enough of the vote to win seats.

“Unfortunately, Falynn and Brandon did not get a commanding lead, but … I lost my first election when I ran in Bassett, and … I only hope that the candidates see and learn from this experience, about what they need to do to address growing discontent from the voters,” Brown said. Brown added that “it’s not a coincidence that on the day they announced another data center near Avocado Heights, that the people spoke resoundingly in opposition to this type of infrastructure development, and supported my campaign to win.

” Earlier this week, in the City of Industry, where data center opposition has struck a chord among residents and surrounding communities since January, the owners of California Country Club submitted plans to add a 99 MW data center, Los Angeles Recreation and Technology Park, to the 124-acre site. Prime Data Center on South Santa Fe Avenue in Vernon is a 3-story, 243,000-square-foot, 33-megawatt facility opened in 2024, was photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

According to Brown, the success in Alhambra and Monterey Park are more palpable, coming off the heels of this year’s months-long data center fight.

“This is not the end of the ‘no data center’-aligned candidates,” Brown said, speaking broadly about all candidates. “This is really the beginning. Data centers are not going to go away anytime soon, and neither is the question of how we deal or engage with artificial intelligence and language-learning models. ”