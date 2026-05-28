Election 2026: Adam Crum chooses former Healthcare CEO as running mate

Adam Crum, Republican Alaskan Gubernatorial candidate and former Revenue Commissioner, announced Robert Craig as his running mate Thursday.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Adam Crum , Republican Alaskan gubernatorial candidate and former Revenue Commissioner, announced Robert Craig as his running mate Thursday. Craig previously served in the Army and as CEO of the Alaska Heart and Vascular Institute, one of the largest healthcare organizations in the state, from 2016 to last April.

He also co-founded Gemini Executive and Professional Coaching in 2024, according to his “Bob Craig served our nation and state, and lived through many of the problems too many veterans are facing,” Crum said in a statement.

“That is a life of service, and it is exactly the kind of leadership I want in my administration. ” Should Crum get elected, Craig will lead a comprehensive reform of Alaska’s veterans’ healthcare access and the creation of a new Office of Results and Efficiency, according to a press release from Crum’s campaign.

“I have experienced every side of the healthcare system,” Craig said in a statement. “I know where the gaps are and I know what it takes to close them. Alaska’s veterans deserve better than what the current system delivers. ”There are 17 people currently running for governor, and including the Crum ticket, seven have announced lieutenant governors.

Those include: Troopers seen ordering people out of Fairbanks building with rifles in response to armed robbery reportAlaska Airlines may be fined $165K for allowing drunk passengers on board multiple flights, FAA saysElection 2026: House Speaker looking at Senate run, leaving role open for next body





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