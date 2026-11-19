Fox News Digital confirmed Minnesota DFL Rep. Abdi Daisane's wife, Ayaan Aydid, is in the U.S. illegally after crossing the southern border in 2023.

Trump's massive DC triumphal arch project dealt another blow by federal judgeDozens of Army soldiers sign up for unique reenlistment incentive to play Grand Theft Auto VIDHS denounces TX officials for allegedly planning to end cooperation with ICEJeffries brushes off opposition from far-left Dems who voted no: 'We’re going to work together'SOUND OFF: Trump face to face with Putin in ChinaAmericans misled on Social Security for decades as clock counts down on benefits, explosive report revealsPresident Donald Trump meets with Chinese President Xi JinpingTrump on Putin: 'We've had a great relationship for many years'This is what the next two years will look like: Former RNC spokespersonIran puts US Fifth Fleet in crosshairs as expert warns of broader threat to American basesTrump explains advantage of meeting Xi, Putin together, blames Obama for closer tiesTrump pushes for lasting Iran deal, vows to ‘finish it off’ soonFederal agents raid 22 Minneapolis businesses in massive fraud investigation Federal agents are currently raiding 22 businesses in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as part of a major federal fraud investigation.

Brooke Taylor reports live that the raids are connected to a viral YouTube video from Nick Shirley, which exposed alleged childcare funding fraud in December. The Trump administration previously froze childcare funding and called for a full audit of certain daycare centers. A Somali politician whose daycare business has been tied to fraud is married to an illegal alien, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

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Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party candidate Abdi Daisane defeated a Republican incumbent to win Minnesota’s House District 14A seat, which encompasses some of the city of St. Cloud. Daisane's wife, Ayaan Aydid, 30, is present in the country illegally, a Trump administration official confirmed on Wednesday afternoon after an Alpha NewsSOMALI DAYCARE OWNER TIED TO FRAUD WINS MINNESOTA HOUSE RACE SPARKING ONLINE FURY: 'LOST STATE'After Daisane's victory, a video surfaced of Aydid detailing to the BBC how she crossed into the United States at the southern border, sparkingBlooming Kids Child Care Center since 2020.

A nonprofit called Partners in Nutrition, which recently had to pay an $18.5 million civil settlement for fraud, was the center's sponsor for CACFP funds. MINNESOTA FRAUD MASTERMIND GETS NEARLY 42 YEARS IN PRISON IN MASSIVE $250M 'FEEDING OUR FUTURE' SCHEME Blooming Kids Child Care Center in St. Cloud, Minn. , on Nov. 5, 2026.

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The center is owned by state Representative-Elect Abdi Daisane.from the settlement says Partners in Nutrition"knowingly defrauded the State of Minnesota out of millions of dollars in federal child nutrition funds during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, in violation of the Minnesota False Claims Act.

"A paper sign on a wooden front door that faces the street directs visitors to a different entrance. The floor-to-ceiling glass windows next to the door are covered with a tinted and mirrored film. A small outdoor play area at the Blooming Kids Child Care Center in St. Cloud, Minn. on Nov. 5, 2026. The center is owned by state Representative-Elect Abdi Daisane.

Behind the building is a tiny fenced-in playground, anchored by two children's jungle gyms. There were no children playing at the time.

"Our nation’s immigration laws apply to EVERYONE, and the men and women of ICE will enforce them, regardless of political status or power," Immigration and Customs Enforcement