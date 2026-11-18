An elected constable lied about his residency in documents he filed with the Mobile County Probate Court, an investigator testified Wednesday.

MOBILE, Ala. - An elected constable lied about his residency in documents he filed with the Mobile County Probate Court, an investigator testified Wednesday.

Albert McCreary, 55, also faces rape and sexual abuse charges stemming from an alleged assault on July 9. Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore earlier this month ruled that prosecutors have enough evidence to present those charges to a grand jury. On Wednesday, the judge made the same determination for charges of second-degree perjury, second-degree possession of a forged instrument and insurance fraud.

Also read Mobile County schools earn record-high state report card score

Todd Partin, an investigator with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, testified that McCreary came under scrutiny as part of an investigation into corruption within the Prichard Police Department. McCreary at the time worked as an environmental enforcement officer. McCreary won election in 2024 as a constable for Precinct 31, which includes part of Mobile. The constable position is unpaid with no official duties.

But constables are required to post insurance bonds with the Mobile County Probate Office to cover any potential damages from lawsuits. Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Susman told FOX10 News that investigators uncovered information about his residency during the rape probe.

Advertisement

“This is one of those unusual cases where it seemed like every turn we took, we encountered something new, illegal that he was doing,” she said. Partin testified that the paperwork McCreary filed in Probate Court in January 2025 listed a home address on St. Stephens Road. He said the owner of that house, McCreary’s cousin, told investigators that he is her cousin but that he never lived there.

That conflicts with a Daphne address listed on his driver’s license when a police officer issued him a traffic warning for an expired tag in August 2024, Partin testified. He said McCreary also had a Daphne address when he registered a vehicle in June 2025. Defense attorney Eric Roberts pressed Partin on cross-examination about how thoroughly he had investigated where McCreary lived. Roberts pointed to the investigator’s acknowledgment that McCreary received his mail at the St. Stephens Road address.

“That means he would be going there to retrieve the mail,” he said in court. Roberts suggested during cross-examination that the cousin did not want to acknowledge that McCreary was living there because she was engaged and did not want to admit there was a man living there. Partin acknowledged that public records show that McCreary has moved frequently over the last several years.

Roberts suggested in his questioning that the reason for those moves is that McCreary spent time living with different women. He asked whether someone can live in more than one place at the same time, referencing Alabama Gov. -elect Tommy Tuberville, who battled residency issues during his campaigns for the U.S. Senate and governor. Partin testified that he did not expend effort to verify whether McCreary lived at either of the Daphne addresses listed in public records.

The relevant question, he said, is whether the defendant lived at the addresses listed in the documents he filed with Probate Court.

Advertisement

“If it was in Mobile County, then we wouldn’t be sitting here today,” he said. Susman said the documentation points to dishonesty.

“So, I think I would say he can’t have it both ways,” she said. “He can’t both live in Daphne for purposes of getting tickets and live at St. Stephens Road for purposes of being their constable. He’s lying to somebody. ” Constables in Mobile County are not sworn law enforcement officers, and while they can serve as escorts in funeral processions, they have no official powers.

Still, Susman said, some constables can carry guns and wear badges.

“So there are certain privileges given to a constable that empower them, that really aren’t accessible to other people,” she said. “So people who are attracted to that kind of authority for the wrong reasons could use being a constable in a very inappropriate way. … People who seek the power of the badge to use it for the wrong reasons can be attracted to a position like that. ”