Eleceed Print Release and Anime Update: Webtoon Hits Shelves After Eight Years

Eleceed, the popular manhwa from the creators of Noblesse, is finally getting an English print release after eight years, just ahead of its 2026 anime adaptation. The first volume drops in January 2027, with Anime Expo promising major updates.

Manhwa adaptations have been gaining significant momentum in the anime industry, with series like Solo Leveling, Viral Hit, and Tower of God leading the charge.

Among the upcoming adaptations, Eleceed stands out as a highly anticipated title. Created by the same team behind Noblesse, Eleceed has amassed a dedicated fanbase over its eight-year run. The webtoon blends action, comedy, and supernatural elements, following the story of Jiwoo, a young boy with superhuman speed, who encounters a mysterious cat named Kayden that is actually a powerful mage in hiding. Together, they navigate a world of awakened beings and face various threats.

The series has been praised for its dynamic art, engaging characters, and humor. With its anime adaptation slated for 2026, Eleceed is poised to capture an even larger audience.

However, before the anime debuts, the webtoon is finally receiving an English print release after years of being available only in Korean. This move marks a major milestone for the series and its international fans. The first physical volume, published by Inklore (an imprint of Penguin Random House) in partnership with Webtoon, is scheduled for January 19, 2027. The cover art features Jiwoo and Kayden in his tabby cat form, a design that has become iconic among readers.

The timing of this print release is strategic, as it allows new anime viewers to explore the source material and satisfy their curiosity about the story beyond what the anime will cover. For long-time fans, owning a physical copy is a dream come true, offering a tangible way to appreciate the artwork and storytelling. The print edition will likely include extra content such as author notes or exclusive illustrations, though details are yet to be confirmed.

The anime production is being handled by DandeLion Animation Studio, with Hiroshi Nishikori directing and Yosuke Kuroda writing the script. Minami Sakura is responsible for character designs. While the main voice cast and episode count remain unknown, the series will be featured at Anime Expo 2026. Specifically, Eleceed will be part of the MADEBYBILIBILI panel on Day 1 (July 2), where a new trailer and release window are expected.

Additionally, the creators are scheduled to appear on Day 3 (July 4), giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the adaptation. The anticipation for these updates is high, as the teaser released last year hinted at high-quality animation and faithful adaptation. Given the success of the webtoon, which has millions of views on Webtoon, the anime has the potential to become a breakout hit.

The combination of a compelling story, well-developed characters, and stunning visuals should attract both existing fans and newcomers. As the release dates approach, now is the perfect time for fans to catch up on the webtoon or revisit their favorite arcs. The print release also offers an opportunity for collectors to add Eleceed to their shelves.

With the anime and print editions both on the horizon, Eleceed is set to solidify its place among the best manhwa adaptations of the decade





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