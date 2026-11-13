Eleanor Donaldson Sentenced to Sex Offenders Register for Aiding Jeffrey Donaldson

Eleanor Donaldson faces five-year register placement and supervision order after being found liable for aiding and abetting Jeffrey Donaldson's historical child sex offenses.

Eleanor Donaldson has been formally placed on the sex offenders register for five years following a legal determination that she aided and abetted her husband, Jeffrey Donaldson, in the commission of child sex offenses spanning more than two decades. The 60-year-old woman from Dromore in County Down received a three-year supervision and treatment order from Newry Crown Court after a judge found her liable for covering up the crimes committed by the former Democratic Unionist Party leader.

Court Findings on Aiding and Abetting

The judicial decision followed a trial of the facts held at Newry Crown Court, where Eleanor Donaldson was found unfit to participate in a conventional criminal trial due to mental health grounds. Judge Paul Ramsey presided over the proceedings, which established that Eleanor Donaldson witnessed at least one of the sexual assaults committed by her husband and failed to intervene. Instead of stopping the abuse, the court heard evidence that she walked away and pulled the door shut, an act that constituted aiding and abetting in relation to five specific charges.

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Eleanor Donaldson appeared briefly during the sentencing hearing via video link, allowing the judge to explain the components of the court order directly to her. This legal outcome is distinct from the criminal conviction of Jeffrey Donaldson, who was unanimously convicted earlier this year of a trial of the facts regarding 18 offenses against two victims. The period of abuse covered by the court findings extends from 1985 to 2008, a span of 23 years during which Jeffrey Donaldson committed acts of rape, indecent assault, and gross indecency.

Details of Historical Offenses

The court document detailed the severe nature of the abuse inflicted on Victim A and Victim B, who were both of primary school age at the time of the attacks. Jeffrey Donaldson was found to have kissed Victim A, placed his tongue in her mouth, groped her, and exposed her naked body using a light source. These actions were part of a pattern of 13 counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency, alongside one count of rape directed at Victim B.

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Further testimony indicated that Jeffrey Donaldson indecently assaulted Victim B on nine separate occasions. One of these incidents occurred in the presence of Eleanor Donaldson, reinforcing the court's conclusion that she was aware of the abuse and complicit in its continuation. The charges against Jeffrey Donaldson included one count of rape and multiple counts of sexual violation that collectively resulted in a 15-year prison sentence, of which he will serve half in custody.

Legal Consequences and Supervision

As a direct consequence of being found to have aided and abetted the offenses, Eleanor Donaldson is now subject to mandatory registration for a period of five years. In addition to the registration requirement, the judge imposed a three-year supervision and treatment order designed to monitor her behavior and support any necessary psychological intervention. This order ensures that she remains under judicial oversight for the next three years, separate from the prison term currently being served by her husband.

Impact on Democratic Unionist Party Figure

The sentencing of Eleanor Donaldson marks the final legal chapter in the downfall of Jeffrey Donaldson, a prominent figure within the Democratic Unionist Party who served as its leader before his disgrace. While Jeffrey Donaldson continues to serve his prison sentence, the legal system has now formally recognized the role Eleanor Donaldson played in facilitating and concealing the crimes. The Newry Crown Court's decisions ensure that both individuals are held accountable under the law, with Eleanor Donaldson's record permanently marked by her association with these historical child sex offenses.