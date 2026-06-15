Eldest son of Norway’s crown princess sentenced to 4 years in prison for rape

Marius Borg Høiby had been charged with sexually assaulting four women who were asleep or otherwise unable to resist between 2018 and 2024.

Marius Borg Høiby had been charged with sexually assaulting four women who were asleep or otherwise unable to resist between 2018 and 2024. Marius Borg Høiby, son of the Crown Princess of Norway, has been accused of rape and assault.

The 28-year-old has been charged with rape, domestic violence as well as other crimes after a year-long investigation, NBC News reports citing a prosecutor. Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was sentenced to four years in prison Monday after being convicted of rape. Høiby had been charged with sexually assaulting four women who were asleep or otherwise unable to resist between 2018 and 2024.

Prosecutors had asked Oslo District Court to sentence him to seven years and seven months in prison, while defense lawyers had argued that he should be acquitted of the rape allegations and receive no more than 18 months for offenses he had admitted to. The six-week trial concluded in March after testimony from multiple accusers and presentation of evidence, including messages, images and videos from Høiby’s cellphone. The rape charges involve four different women between 2018 and 2024.

In each case, the women are alleged to have been sleeping or heavily incapacitated. The case has generated intense international attention because of Høiby’s connection to the royal family. Although he holds no royal title and has no official duties, he's the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a relationship before her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, the heir to Norway’s throne, and he grew up in the household with the future king.

Interest has intensified in recent days as Mette-Marit’s health has deteriorated. The crown princess, who has pulmonary fibrosis and is awaiting a lung transplant, has been at the center of legal arguments over whether her son should be granted temporary release from custody before the verdict. Appeals courts ruled that Høiby should remain detained while awaiting judgment. The trial has also unfolded amid renewed scrutiny of the royal family following disclosures about Mette-Marit’s past contacts with, the deceased sex offender.

She has publicly apologized for the association and said she exercised poor judgment in maintaining contact with him. She isn't accused of any wrongdoing.





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